“We have the smallest squad in the league and I have to look at certain positions where we have problems and where we don’t,” he said. “I mean, it is pretty well-documented where we have problems, so we have to be very careful on how we manage the squad for next week’s games.
“But the most important game in football is the next one; like I said, we will put up a competitive team, that’s all we can do."
First round fixtures
Tonight: Sundowns v Richards Bay, Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm; Gallants v Magesi, Royal Bafokeng; 7.30pm
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Dondol Stars, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Liver Brothers, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Friday: Spurs v Baroka, Athlone, 3pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm
Saturday: Black Cross v VFA, Dr Molemela, 3pm; Arrows v Callies, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven, 3pm; Mpheni Home Defenders v Clarewood JPM, Thohoyandou; All Stars v Pirates, Milpark, 8pm
Sunday: AmaZulu v Tornado; King Goodwill, 3pm; Galaxy v Amavarara, Milpark, 3pm; Mkhambathi v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala, 3pm; CPT v Royal AM, Cape Town, 6pm.
Hunt wary of complacency against Dondol
ABC Motsepe’s Stars a closed book to SuperSport
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has urged his side not to take their unknown opponents in the Nedbank Cup last 32, Dondol Stars, lightly as they seek to end the season on a high.
SuperSport will host Stars, who are campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm.
“You will never know well in these types of games. We obviously had to watch two or three times [their games] now,” Hunt said about their opponents. “We do have a basic idea and it is always important to know what you are facing. We will treat the game with the respect it deserves and play properly and put a team that will be competitive.
“And the rest will take care of themselves. I’m sure they will be up for us and we have to make sure that we play with intensity and the right attitude and right desire.”
Despite injuries to some of his key players and his squad being stretched, Hunt added that he would put up a competitive team to make sure they advanced to the next round of the competition.
'Why keep an unhappy player?': Hunt on why Rayners left SuperSport
“We have the smallest squad in the league and I have to look at certain positions where we have problems and where we don’t,” he said. “I mean, it is pretty well-documented where we have problems, so we have to be very careful on how we manage the squad for next week’s games.
“But the most important game in football is the next one; like I said, we will put up a competitive team, that’s all we can do."
First round fixtures
Tonight: Sundowns v Richards Bay, Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm; Gallants v Magesi, Royal Bafokeng; 7.30pm
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Dondol Stars, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Liver Brothers, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Friday: Spurs v Baroka, Athlone, 3pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm
Saturday: Black Cross v VFA, Dr Molemela, 3pm; Arrows v Callies, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven, 3pm; Mpheni Home Defenders v Clarewood JPM, Thohoyandou; All Stars v Pirates, Milpark, 8pm
Sunday: AmaZulu v Tornado; King Goodwill, 3pm; Galaxy v Amavarara, Milpark, 3pm; Mkhambathi v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala, 3pm; CPT v Royal AM, Cape Town, 6pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos