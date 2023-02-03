Having watched Chiefs beat Royal, Mbunjana expects them to come out with all their guns blazing.
“I think Chiefs against Royal AM, they looked sharp and looked fresh. They looked like they wanted it more and managed to get the win,” he said.
In the first round, the two could not be separated after they played to a 2-2 draw at FNB Stadium.
Meanwhile, Galaxy parted ways with Sibusiso Vilakazi yesterday.
Fixtures
Tonight: Swallows v Richards Bay, Dobsonville, 6pm; Maritzburg v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm; Arrows v Royal AM, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Pirates v Sundowns, Orlando, 3.30pm; SuperSport v CPT, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm; Gallants v Sekhukhune, Royal Bafokeng, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela, 3.30pm.
Chiefs aim to build some momentum
Both teams in fine form after victories
Image: EJ Langner/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy will be high in confidence going into their clash at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm), following their impressive results last week.
The two teams head into this match on the back of victories, with Chiefs ending their hoodoo against Royal AM by beating them 2-0 in Polokwane. Galaxy recorded their biggest win when they thumped Golden Arrows 4-0 at Mbombela.
Amakhosi midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange said they would need to show the same commitment to making sure they win the match against the Rockets.
“We are ready as a team. We have been preparing well for the game,” Nange told the club media department yesterday.
“We are making sure that we are focusing on ourselves a lot. Yes, we will watch their videos and come up with a plan.
“But the most important thing is us and making sure we apply ourselves correctly, then we can manage to get three points again.”
Galaxy midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana said the victory against Arrows was what they needed to get their confidence back and urged his side to show the same fighting spirit.
“I think that was a win we needed most for our confidence to be in a position where we see we can fight for the top eight,” Mbunjana told Sowetan.
“I think that win has helped us a lot. Now we are expecting an exciting match because both sides are coming from victories and kept a clean sheet as well.”
Zwane credits Dove, Ngezana for Chiefs win
Having watched Chiefs beat Royal, Mbunjana expects them to come out with all their guns blazing.
“I think Chiefs against Royal AM, they looked sharp and looked fresh. They looked like they wanted it more and managed to get the win,” he said.
In the first round, the two could not be separated after they played to a 2-2 draw at FNB Stadium.
Meanwhile, Galaxy parted ways with Sibusiso Vilakazi yesterday.
Fixtures
Tonight: Swallows v Richards Bay, Dobsonville, 6pm; Maritzburg v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm; Arrows v Royal AM, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Pirates v Sundowns, Orlando, 3.30pm; SuperSport v CPT, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm; Gallants v Sekhukhune, Royal Bafokeng, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela, 3.30pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos