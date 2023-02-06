×

Soccer

Coach plans to work on duo’s match fitness

SuperSport’s two new strikers impress Hunt

By Neville Khoza - 06 February 2023 - 12:19
Neville Khoza Journalist

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was pleased with the performance of his two new strikers, Zakhele Lepasa and Mamour Niang, during their 2-0 victory over Cape Town City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The duo made its debut in that match after joining the club during the January transfer window period and impressed Hunt...

