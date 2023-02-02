Maema expects tough game from on-form Pirates
Sundowns now eye PSL points record
By Neville Khoza - 02 February 2023 - 13:57
As Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to wrap up the DStv Premiership title soon, improving their points tally from the previous seasons is what motivates them, according to midfielder Neo Maema.
After 20 games, Sundowns have 52 points with 10 matches remaining. They can reach a maximum of 82 points. The record for most points in a 16-team PSL is 71, which was set by Pitso Mosimane's Downs in 2015/16...
