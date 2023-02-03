×

Soccer

Leaky Arrows seek clean sheet against Royal

Tag of worst defence doesn't sit well with Sibiya

03 February 2023 - 09:40
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows FC during the DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows FC during the DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Leaking goals has been Golden Arrows' achilles heel this season as they have conceded 28 goals, more than any other side in the DStv Premiership, from 19 games.

Last Sunday's 4-0 defeat away to TS Galaxy was the nadir of Arrows' defensive woes.  Abafana Bes'thende star Nduduzo Sibiya has admitted the rate at which they leak goals is a concern, refusing to put the blame only on the side's defensive players. Sibiya also underlined the importance of a clean sheet when they host provincial foes Royal AM at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

"I can't lie, it doesn't sit well with us that we have conceded more goals than any other team. It's so worrying because that means we have lower chances of winning games. It would be unfair to only blame our defenders because we're a team, so we are in this together,'' Sibiya, who is also the club's vice skipper, told Sowetan yesterday.

"Our aim is to rectify this problem [of conceding goals at an alarming rate] as soon as possible. There's no need to dwell much on our past, so our focus is on Royal AM. Against Royal we are prioritising a clean sheet to set the tone because we are tired of conceding goals."

Meanwhile, Royal confirmed yesterday that they had brought back coach John Maduka, albeit not clarifying his role. Maduka surprisingly left the club to join crosstown rivals Maritzburg United at the start of the season, having inspired Royal to finish third the previous term.

Maduka and Royal boss Shauwn Mkhize were not reached for comment. However, Sowetan gathered that the former Maritzburg boss will assume his previous role of being the head coach with Abram Nteo assisting him. It's not yet clear if Khabo Zondo will remain at the club, having been absent in Thwihli Thwahla's games since December.

