Amakhosi lacked creativity in the final third
Chiefs held to a draw by 10-men Galaxy
By Neville Khoza - 06 February 2023 - 12:05
Kaizer Chiefs missed an opportunity to move to fourth place in the DStv Premiership log as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by a 10-man TS Galaxy in front of a full house at Mbombela Stadium yesterday.
A win for Chiefs would have seen them move above Orlando Pirates in the log standings, but it was not to be...
Amakhosi lacked creativity in the final third
Chiefs held to a draw by 10-men Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs missed an opportunity to move to fourth place in the DStv Premiership log as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by a 10-man TS Galaxy in front of a full house at Mbombela Stadium yesterday.
A win for Chiefs would have seen them move above Orlando Pirates in the log standings, but it was not to be...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos