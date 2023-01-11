Mammila not worried about his future at Chippa, despite poor results

Outspoken Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila insists he is not concerned about his future at the club following a string of poor results and says he is better than other coaches, who have pro licenses in the DStv Premiership.
The Chilli Boys have not won in their last five matches and with chairman Siviwe Mpengesi known for firing coaches when results are not coming, Mammila, who has a CAF C license, insists there is no reason why he should be fired as he has done well.
Speaking after their 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league match on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld, Mammila explained why he thinks he deserves to stay.
“I’m not concerned, you guys must do the stats. There are guys with pro licenses and they have been here for how many months and go check their wins they are not even close to me,” Mammila said.
“All pro license guys are behind me. Is there any pro license from number one to nine [on the league table] I don’t think so?
“This is business, my friend. If the results are not coming, remember you are talking to management – I know this thing. I’ve fired coaches when results were not coming. I know that.
“I know the worth of Chippa status and remember this one is worth more than another status because of where the club is and the sponsors that we have.
“Can you fire a coach who plays like this? Will you get a better person who can play like this? Will you get a coach who can win four games in a row?
“You take a team from number 16 to number six. I don’t need to be a white person to be where I am. Don’t look for colors guys, look at my stats, I’ve won four, drew two, and lost three.
Despite the defeat to Sundowns, Mammila was pleased with how his side performed and felt they should have gotten something out of the match.
“We came here to play football and we gave it all we have when it comes to football, but unfortunately, there will always be one winner,” he said.
“Sundowns I can’t say they were the better team. I'd be lying to myself. We gave away an easy goal and we missed clear chances.
“The last 15 minutes, we dominated the match and I don’t know where Sundowns, but I’m happy with the improvement.”
Mammila not worried about his future at Chippa, despite poor results
'Check the stats, they show I'm doing well'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
