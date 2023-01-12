×

Soccer

Monare not panicking over lapsing contract

I'm always determined, giving my best – Bucs star

12 January 2023 - 07:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thabang Monare's contract with Orlando Pirates is expiring in June.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

As he entered the final six months of his Orlando Pirates contract, midfielder Thabang Monare conveyed the impression he's not panicking over whether he would be retained.

Monare will see his Pirates contract lapse at the end of June. The 33-year-old midfielder has insisted he won't be trying hard to impress the management to keep him as he's always determined and giving his best. 

"To be motivated is an everyday thing for me. I don't really have to wait for my contract to come to an end to prove what I am capable of doing. That would be like cheating the game,'' Monare said during Pirates' media open-day at their Rand Stadium training base yesterday.

"It's just an everyday thing, a weekly thing, where you always push yourself to be a better player than you were the previous day. As a footballer, you should be motivated everyday, seeking improvement on a daily basis."

Pirates have lost ground in the title race after losing three games in a row. Amid their slump, Monare has begged for patience, highlighting they have a chance to be a force to be reckoned with if they can stay together for a while as a squad.

"Sometimes you focus on the results and do not look at the bigger picture. Then you end up losing a team that might be dominant in the future. We must understand that we are a team that wants to find a new identity and that's going to take time and hard work. It's just a matter of time then everything will be fine,'' Monare said.

"We are a squad that believes. We are a squad that wants to learn and we are a squad that wants to work and learn through the hard times. It's just a matter of time before we achieve great things. Success should be permanent as soon as we get it running in our veins. We should understand what it takes to win and how you come back after going through a rough patch."

Pirates host Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

