Mokwena happy for Shalulile as Downs records 10th successive win

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was pleased to see hitman Peter Shalulile return to action with a bang as he netted in their 2-1 victory over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night and praised his side following their 10th successive victory.
In what was his first match back from an injury that kept him out of action for just over three months, Shalulile returned with a bang as he scored the second goal for Sundowns, having been on the pitch for less than 10 minutes.
Shalulile, who replaced Cassius Mailula in the second half, headed from a well-taken cross from Sifiso Ngobeni to return to the goal-scoring charts with seven goals.
Mokwena said it is important to have him at this stage of the season as they look to wrap up the league title.
“Very important, he is an important player for us. Loved by the group, you saw how everyone celebrated when he scored,” Mokwena told the media after the match.
“He is still the reigning footballer of the season and top goal scorer. This is what I’m saying to you guys [media] if you discredit the work of the entire football club, it is a little bit unfair because you had the footballer of the season out and you are still 13 points ahead of number two [SuperSport United].
“You have Rivaldo [Coetzee], Bongani Zungu out, Lebogang Maboe out, Shalulile, Abubeker Nassir, who we have signed to improve the team he has been out for the majority of the season.
“And when you consider what we have and not had the luxury to be able to utilise in terms of the players that everybody knows the quality that they bring to this Mamelodi Sundowns side.
“This is what I say, it is incredible what this group of players has done because they continue to play week in and week out.
“Erwin Saavreda has been out. Then you can go on and on and Thapelo Morena has been out so is Terrance Mashego. So, why don’t you give this group the flowers they deserve because they have taken on the responsibility with no complaints?”
Despite recording their 10th successive victory, Mokwena insists they are far from their best and have no reason to be comfortable.
“We know we are not at the level where we want to be yet. A lot of people are saying we are not at a level where anyone thinks we should be,” he said.
“We know we will improve and we will continue to work hard to get better and better.”
Mokwena happy for Shalulile as Downs records 10th successive win
Hitman scored second goal in Brazilians' victory over Chippa
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was pleased to see hitman Peter Shalulile return to action with a bang as he netted in their 2-1 victory over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night and praised his side following their 10th successive victory.
In what was his first match back from an injury that kept him out of action for just over three months, Shalulile returned with a bang as he scored the second goal for Sundowns, having been on the pitch for less than 10 minutes.
Shalulile, who replaced Cassius Mailula in the second half, headed from a well-taken cross from Sifiso Ngobeni to return to the goal-scoring charts with seven goals.
Mokwena said it is important to have him at this stage of the season as they look to wrap up the league title.
“Very important, he is an important player for us. Loved by the group, you saw how everyone celebrated when he scored,” Mokwena told the media after the match.
“He is still the reigning footballer of the season and top goal scorer. This is what I’m saying to you guys [media] if you discredit the work of the entire football club, it is a little bit unfair because you had the footballer of the season out and you are still 13 points ahead of number two [SuperSport United].
“You have Rivaldo [Coetzee], Bongani Zungu out, Lebogang Maboe out, Shalulile, Abubeker Nassir, who we have signed to improve the team he has been out for the majority of the season.
“And when you consider what we have and not had the luxury to be able to utilise in terms of the players that everybody knows the quality that they bring to this Mamelodi Sundowns side.
“This is what I say, it is incredible what this group of players has done because they continue to play week in and week out.
“Erwin Saavreda has been out. Then you can go on and on and Thapelo Morena has been out so is Terrance Mashego. So, why don’t you give this group the flowers they deserve because they have taken on the responsibility with no complaints?”
Despite recording their 10th successive victory, Mokwena insists they are far from their best and have no reason to be comfortable.
“We know we are not at the level where we want to be yet. A lot of people are saying we are not at a level where anyone thinks we should be,” he said.
“We know we will improve and we will continue to work hard to get better and better.”
Bale has more to offer Wales, says coach
High stakes in Stellies-Marumo relegation battle
Khune is fit again, but do Bafana need ex-skipper?
Top SA referee Makalima says hard work is paying off as she heads to the World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos