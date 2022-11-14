“That’s what I said when I accepted the job, that the biggest challenge is to rebuild everyone physically when the break comes. This will be one of our missions and I’m positive that after the break we will be capable of being better.
“But again, I think Sundowns were the better team, that’s for sure, but besides that, we still had many chances that should have seen us score goals. I think this is a good lesson for us and we know where we need to work on and improve.”
An area Folz needs to attend to during the break is making sure his players find the back of the net. AmaZulu have struggled to score goals since Folz replaced Brandon Truter.
“We will be better after January as we will improve during the Fifa break,” Folz insisted.
“When I came here, my priority was to stop the sequence of defeats at the club and try to get everyone in a state of mind to understand they can be solid as a unit, and that’s one of the things I will be working on during the break.”
Coach targets physical strength
Folz to use World Cup break to remould AmaZulu
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
AmaZulu coach Romain Folz is relieved the Fifa World Cup break is upon us as he believes this will give him enough time to work and improve the team.
Folz, who only has one win in SA football, promised that AmaZulu would be better when they resume matches after the World Cup break.
He said one of his priorities would be to work on his players’ mentality and physical strength.
“I felt like most of our players were not ready physically and when you face a team that is good on the ball you must make sure you play well and move the ball very quickly,” Folz told the media after their Carling Black Label Cup 0-3 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Bucs must thank their lucky stars, says Usuthu coach
“That’s what I said when I accepted the job, that the biggest challenge is to rebuild everyone physically when the break comes. This will be one of our missions and I’m positive that after the break we will be capable of being better.
“But again, I think Sundowns were the better team, that’s for sure, but besides that, we still had many chances that should have seen us score goals. I think this is a good lesson for us and we know where we need to work on and improve.”
An area Folz needs to attend to during the break is making sure his players find the back of the net. AmaZulu have struggled to score goals since Folz replaced Brandon Truter.
“We will be better after January as we will improve during the Fifa break,” Folz insisted.
“When I came here, my priority was to stop the sequence of defeats at the club and try to get everyone in a state of mind to understand they can be solid as a unit, and that’s one of the things I will be working on during the break.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos