AmaZulu coach Romain Folz was critical of Gabadinho Mhango’s performance against Orlando Pirates in their MTN8 final defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Mhango produced a below-par performance against his former team before he was substituted at the hour mark by Dumisani Zuma as he was kept quiet by central defence pair of Olisa Ndah and Tapelo Xoki.
Folz believes the Malawian international should have done better in the cup final.
“He can do much better than he did tonight. I don’t think it was a matter of them knowing how to contain him or to deal with him,” Folz told the media after the match.
“I think our overall offensive is not dynamic enough. There are a lot of factors that explain why.
“There are other points which I will keep private on where to work on with him, especially [during] the break.”
Usuthu coach vows to help sharpen Mhango during break
Folz critical of top striker's show during cup final
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
AmaZulu coach Romain Folz was critical of Gabadinho Mhango’s performance against Orlando Pirates in their MTN8 final defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Mhango produced a below-par performance against his former team before he was substituted at the hour mark by Dumisani Zuma as he was kept quiet by central defence pair of Olisa Ndah and Tapelo Xoki.
Folz believes the Malawian international should have done better in the cup final.
“He can do much better than he did tonight. I don’t think it was a matter of them knowing how to contain him or to deal with him,” Folz told the media after the match.
“I think our overall offensive is not dynamic enough. There are a lot of factors that explain why.
“There are other points which I will keep private on where to work on with him, especially [during] the break.”
Key battles that could decide epic final
The DStv Premiership will take a break during the course of the Fifa World Cup later this month. Folz added that he expected Mhango to be better when the fixtures programme resumed.
“I’m expecting him to develop himself in those departments which again remain private and come back to help us much more when the league resumes,” he said.
“There are a lot of things that I need to work on during the break where we will start from scratch. As much as our run in the league game is satisfying since I arrived we are disappointed we could not get the win.
“Gaba should have done better but he is not the only one there are other players who could have done better.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos