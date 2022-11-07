Bucs must thank their lucky stars, says Usuthu coach

AmaZulu coach Romain Folz was not convinced by Orlando Pirates’ display intheir MTN8 final triumph over them at Moses Mabhida Stadium, suggesting they were not better than his team.
The Buccaneers were crowned the champions after a 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal from attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng in the first half.
Despite the defeat, Usuthu were the better team and will feel unlucky not to have found the equaliser but credit should also go to the Pirates’ defence, who made sure they didn’t get clear-cut chances.
Folz feels had they not started slowly they would be talking a different story as he believes they did enough to get at least a draw, which would have seen them go to extra time .
“I think we were very inactive in the first half. We lacked movement off the ball. Our overall intensity was very low.
“I would not say Pirates were better than us in the first half as well, I think they were lacking in certain departments and got free kicks and used one of them well.
“That was the only difference for me in the first half with the two teams. The second half was better for us, the intensity was much better. The ball was released much quicker and our movement off the ball was better.
Usuthu coach vows to help sharpen Mhango during break
“If I look at the game, I would say a draw was going to be a fair result going into extra time. If we could have done better in the first half I think we could have had a different outcome.”
Folz also promised his side would only get better from this with time and said he was happy with the Fifa World Cup break as he would have time to work on his squad.
“If they outplay you and score three goals then they are better than you. I don’t think that was the case but I don’t take anything away from them - congratulations.
“But this is the early stages of AmaZulu, I want to lead to success. It happened in the final in week four but there is a lot to do in the club to get in the direction we want to go.
“We would have loved to have won but we will be back.”
