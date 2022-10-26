Arubi eager to prolong Folz’s winless run

Marumo Gallants will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways when they host AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
Gallants, who are at the bottom of the log table, are still hurting from the 0-1 defeat they suffered to Mamelodi Sundowns in their last match a week ago in Pretoria.
Goalkeeper Washington Arubi said they planned to make it difficult for Usuthu, who will be coming into this game after reaching the MTN8 final at the weekend.
“We are looking forward to the game as we are coming from a defeat where I think we played well in that game and now it is about us converting the chances and winning the game,” Arubi told Sowetan yesterday.
“We need to start picking up points as soon as possible because we are at the bottom of the log. The more we pick up points as soon as possible the better for us going forward.”
Arubi also said they would make sure that their former coach Romain Folz did not get his first victory in the Premiership at their expense.
In 11 matches he has been in charge of in the league with Gallants and Usuthu, Folz is yet to taste a victory and he would be desperate to get one over his former team.
“We don’t have any bad blood and all that, obviously he is now with AmaZulu and we congratulate him for reaching the final, but we are just focusing on what is on the table,” he said.
“We are not focusing on other things that we don’t have control over. We just have to work hard and pick up points and not think of anything else.
“We are not going to change anything. We played well against Sundowns, we go to the game with the same mentality even though we lost our last game, but we take the good things that we did against Sundowns into the next match and try to pick up points.
“We know AmaZulu reached the final of the MTN8 and their confidence will be high but we are ready for everything that they will throw at us. Also, we are playing at home and it is not like our confidence is low, we just have to push and the more we push the more we will get three points.”
Arubi eager to prolong Folz’s winless run
Gallants out to deny their ex-coach first win
