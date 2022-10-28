×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Winless 'Fohloza' looking for stability

Stellies a tough outing for AmaZulu on Sunday

28 October 2022 - 10:55
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Romain Folz coach of AmaZulu FC.
Romain Folz coach of AmaZulu FC.
Image: Philip Maeta

Sunday presents AmaZulu coach Romain "Fohloza" Folz with another opportunity to finally win a game in the DStv Premiership as they host Stellenbosch at King Zwelithini Stadium (3.30pm).

During his brief stay at Marumo Gallants early this term, Folz drew five and lost one of the six games he oversaw. Having arrived at AmaZulu as Brandon Truter's replacement three weeks ago, Folz has yet to register a win with all the four games he has overseen ending in draws.

Speaking post their goalless stalemate versus his former team Marumo on Wednesday, Fohloza emphasised he's not concerned that he has never tasted victory on SA soil. "When you have a team that keeps on losing, you would prefer a draw. So let's understand that a draw means you are not beaten. I am not worried that I have been drawing games,'' said Folz.

"You can look at it in both ways... you can say it's another draw and you can also say so far I only have one loss. The most important thing is to bring stability in the team... bring that shape that will make it difficult for teams to play against us."

AmaZulu were flat against Marumo at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Folz admitted they were poor, especially in the first half. "A point is not what we planned for but we will take it, considering the scenario of the game. I think the first 45 minutes we were incredibly poor. The second half was better... we created more chances. In all honesty I think the draw is a fair result for both teams,'' said the AmaZulu coach.

AmaZulu's Sunday opponents Stellies are going into this game fresher, having last played on October 18 when they lost 2-0 to SuperSport United at home.

Mokwena leads Downs in new era of banging in goals

It looks like goals are set to be the defining theme of the Rulani Mokwena era at Mamelodi Sundowns, according to midfielder Haashim Domingo.
Sport
1 hour ago

Chiefs make Hotto a bit nervous

Orlando Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto is not taking Kaizer Chiefs lightly despite their poor results ahead of the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Phali urges Jose to stick with keeper Mpontshane

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Avril Phali has urged coach Jose Riveiro to stick with Siyabonga Mpontshane in goal when they face Kaizer Chiefs in ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bumper crowd expected in KZN as Usuthu, Orlando Pirates collide

Moses Mabhida Stadium could be too small a venue to host what is expected to be a record crowd when football fanatics attend the MTN 8 final between ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...