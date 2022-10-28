Sunday presents AmaZulu coach Romain "Fohloza" Folz with another opportunity to finally win a game in the DStv Premiership as they host Stellenbosch at King Zwelithini Stadium (3.30pm).
During his brief stay at Marumo Gallants early this term, Folz drew five and lost one of the six games he oversaw. Having arrived at AmaZulu as Brandon Truter's replacement three weeks ago, Folz has yet to register a win with all the four games he has overseen ending in draws.
Speaking post their goalless stalemate versus his former team Marumo on Wednesday, Fohloza emphasised he's not concerned that he has never tasted victory on SA soil. "When you have a team that keeps on losing, you would prefer a draw. So let's understand that a draw means you are not beaten. I am not worried that I have been drawing games,'' said Folz.
"You can look at it in both ways... you can say it's another draw and you can also say so far I only have one loss. The most important thing is to bring stability in the team... bring that shape that will make it difficult for teams to play against us."
AmaZulu were flat against Marumo at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Folz admitted they were poor, especially in the first half. "A point is not what we planned for but we will take it, considering the scenario of the game. I think the first 45 minutes we were incredibly poor. The second half was better... we created more chances. In all honesty I think the draw is a fair result for both teams,'' said the AmaZulu coach.
AmaZulu's Sunday opponents Stellies are going into this game fresher, having last played on October 18 when they lost 2-0 to SuperSport United at home.
Winless 'Fohloza' looking for stability
Stellies a tough outing for AmaZulu on Sunday
Image: Philip Maeta
Sunday presents AmaZulu coach Romain "Fohloza" Folz with another opportunity to finally win a game in the DStv Premiership as they host Stellenbosch at King Zwelithini Stadium (3.30pm).
During his brief stay at Marumo Gallants early this term, Folz drew five and lost one of the six games he oversaw. Having arrived at AmaZulu as Brandon Truter's replacement three weeks ago, Folz has yet to register a win with all the four games he has overseen ending in draws.
Speaking post their goalless stalemate versus his former team Marumo on Wednesday, Fohloza emphasised he's not concerned that he has never tasted victory on SA soil. "When you have a team that keeps on losing, you would prefer a draw. So let's understand that a draw means you are not beaten. I am not worried that I have been drawing games,'' said Folz.
"You can look at it in both ways... you can say it's another draw and you can also say so far I only have one loss. The most important thing is to bring stability in the team... bring that shape that will make it difficult for teams to play against us."
AmaZulu were flat against Marumo at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Folz admitted they were poor, especially in the first half. "A point is not what we planned for but we will take it, considering the scenario of the game. I think the first 45 minutes we were incredibly poor. The second half was better... we created more chances. In all honesty I think the draw is a fair result for both teams,'' said the AmaZulu coach.
AmaZulu's Sunday opponents Stellies are going into this game fresher, having last played on October 18 when they lost 2-0 to SuperSport United at home.
Mokwena leads Downs in new era of banging in goals
Chiefs make Hotto a bit nervous
Phali urges Jose to stick with keeper Mpontshane
Bumper crowd expected in KZN as Usuthu, Orlando Pirates collide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos