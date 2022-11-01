Delighted Folz hopes to take momentum into Cup final

Having finally tasted his first victory in SA football at the 10th attempt, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz insists he never felt any pressure as he knew this day would come.
Folz won his first match in SA when AmaZulu beat Stellenbosch 1-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday in the DStv premiership. The 32-year-old had drawn eight and lost one in his previous league and cup games with Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu.
And he expressed his delight after the victory and insisted it was not a relief for him.
“I said before that it was just a matter of time and the sooner the better. I knew it was to happen at some time for sure and it’s today [Sunday],” Folz told the media after the match. “But I would not say it is a relief in terms of pressure. It is a relief that it is about time. Yes, I’m happy with that.”
The French coach will now head into the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 6pm looking for his successive victory.
He has promised to do his best to make sure they win the match against a Pirates side still smarting from their 0-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.
“I don’t think the game before plays a big part either for us or them. But for us, you might always argue that on the mental standpoint it might give you an edge [following their win]. I’m not sure about it, because we have professional players and they will manage their emotions well,” he said.
“So you can go from one game to another without feeling the effect of the task not being completed in the first place on the previous game. “I’m not sure that is going to be an element to consider going to the game. My only point, and that was the message to the players going to this game, was... it was our last repetition before the final.
“In terms of work rate itself and tactical discipline, it was the last chance for us to execute that as best as we can. So, it was not perfect but it was good. Good enough to secure a victory and not concede opportunities to the opponents.”
Folz also ended Usuthu's run of eight losses with Sunday's victory. The last time they won a league match was on August 19 when they edged Swallows 3-2 away while Brandon Truter was still coach.
Folz's long road to first win
Results with Gallants
- Draw: Stellenbosch 0-0
- Draw: Richards Bay 0-0
- Draw: Arrows 1-1
- Draw: Royal AM 2-2
- Loss: Pirates 0-1
AmaZulu
- Draw: Pirates 1-1
- Draw: Maritzburg 1-1
- Draw: Chiefs 0-0 [MTN8]
- Draw: Gallants 0-0
- Win: Stellenbosch 1-0
Delighted Folz hopes to take momentum into Cup final
10th time lucky for AmaZulu coach as Bucs await
Image: Darren Stewart
Folz's long road to first win
Results with Gallants
AmaZulu
