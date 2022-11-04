AmaZulu coach Romain “Fohloza” Folz has made a strong case for why they should win the MTN8 for Usuthu faithful.
AmaZulu, who have played only two cup finals before, take on Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm). “Players and coaches come and go but the fans are always there. We play for so many people. We don’t want to let anyone down. We are always going to give our best,” Folz told journalists in Durban yesterday.
“Everything we do is for them [their supporters]. Football without the fans doesn’t mean anything to me. So our fans are part of the team. We are looking to make them proud. As much as the stadium is going to be filled with a lot of Pirates fans I know our fans will be there as well. If we get the trophy, it’s not for me and it’s not for the players but it’s for the fans.”
Usuthu’s last decider was a futile exercise, losing 0-3 to Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup tournament in what was the first game at the new FNB Stadium in 2010. AmaZulu’s other final was in 1992, when they lifted the Coca-Cola Cup by beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-1. The Coca-Cola Cup success remains their only trophy to date. Folz doesn’t think having not won a cup since 1992 puts them under pressure at all.
“We are all aware of the club’s history that they last won a trophy in 1992 but that doesn’t put pressure on us. Every time we play, we play for so many people. Of course, when there’s a trophy on offer in one game, the excitement levels just go higher,” Folz said.
Fohloza anticipates the tempo of the game to be high, saying the team that carries out the basics on the day have better chances of emerging as victors. “I am sure it is going to be a very intense game. The pace is going to be very high from the first minute, so it’s going to be a matter of who’s able to dictate terms and execute the principles of play,”' Folz stated.
'Top8 trophy will be a gift to Usuthu fans'
'Fohloza' predicts intense game as AmaZulu seek glory
Image: Darren Stewart
