No Itu Khune, Peter Shalulile for Beer Cup

Three of the four teams participating in the Carling Black Label Cup next weekend announced changes to their playing personnel yesterday, which will force fans to vote in new members to the starting XIs.
Kaizer Chiefs announced that fan favourite Itumeleng Khune, who accumulated more than 60,000 votes to start in their second semifinal against Orlando Pirates, had withdrawn from the competition due to injury. His place has since been allocated to Brandon Peterson.
Striker Caleb Bimenyimana was another withdrawal on the Chiefs side, and fans have now picked Khama Billiat to start alongside Keagan Dolly up front in the Amakhosi XI.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who will face off against AmaZulu in the first semifinal at 9.30am, saw strikers Cassius Mailula and Thabiso Kutumela making their way into the starting lineup as Peter Shalulile and Abubaker Nasir have been ruled out.
Usuthu have only ruled out one player, Bonginkosi Ntuli, also due to an injury. “Fans of Usuthu who had voted for Ntuli will receive the votes back, and can use the votes to select any other player,” Carling said in a statement.
The Pirates starting line-up remains intact, with no injuries reported as fans have now voted in Monnapule Saleng and Miguel Timm in place of Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe.
Fans have just under a week to vote for their preferred starting lineups of the four teams participating in the event as voting lines for the team selection will close this Sunday at midnight.
Fans would be able to select their teams' preferred captain via SMS or Facebook Messenger, organisers said in a statement yesterday.
The final of the Beer Cup will be at 5pm.
“Fans are encouraged to book their match-day seats and make the necessary transport arrangements on time to avoid disappointment. They will also be entertained with a performance by a headline act before the final. Tickets are still available on TicketMaster and Computicket,” the statement said.
“One ticket will grant fans access to a full day of matches (please note no pass outs) and are available in three categories: Level 5 which sells for R80, Level 1 for R140, and Level 2 for R200.”
No Itu Khune, Peter Shalulile for Beer Cup
Blow for Usuthu as injury also forces Ntuli to withdraw
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Three of the four teams participating in the Carling Black Label Cup next weekend announced changes to their playing personnel yesterday, which will force fans to vote in new members to the starting XIs.
Kaizer Chiefs announced that fan favourite Itumeleng Khune, who accumulated more than 60,000 votes to start in their second semifinal against Orlando Pirates, had withdrawn from the competition due to injury. His place has since been allocated to Brandon Peterson.
Striker Caleb Bimenyimana was another withdrawal on the Chiefs side, and fans have now picked Khama Billiat to start alongside Keagan Dolly up front in the Amakhosi XI.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who will face off against AmaZulu in the first semifinal at 9.30am, saw strikers Cassius Mailula and Thabiso Kutumela making their way into the starting lineup as Peter Shalulile and Abubaker Nasir have been ruled out.
Usuthu have only ruled out one player, Bonginkosi Ntuli, also due to an injury. “Fans of Usuthu who had voted for Ntuli will receive the votes back, and can use the votes to select any other player,” Carling said in a statement.
The Pirates starting line-up remains intact, with no injuries reported as fans have now voted in Monnapule Saleng and Miguel Timm in place of Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe.
Fans have just under a week to vote for their preferred starting lineups of the four teams participating in the event as voting lines for the team selection will close this Sunday at midnight.
Fans would be able to select their teams' preferred captain via SMS or Facebook Messenger, organisers said in a statement yesterday.
The final of the Beer Cup will be at 5pm.
“Fans are encouraged to book their match-day seats and make the necessary transport arrangements on time to avoid disappointment. They will also be entertained with a performance by a headline act before the final. Tickets are still available on TicketMaster and Computicket,” the statement said.
“One ticket will grant fans access to a full day of matches (please note no pass outs) and are available in three categories: Level 5 which sells for R80, Level 1 for R140, and Level 2 for R200.”
Moloi tells Bucs final is a must win
Truter tipped to replace Tembo as coach
Makhaula aims to rewrite AmaZulu's football history
Pirates want to give fans something to smile about – Makaringe
Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos