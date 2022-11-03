×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Moloi tells Bucs final is a must win

Victory over Usuthu will preserve legacy, says Pirates legend

03 November 2022 - 09:16
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi.
Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Tebza Moloi has explained why its important for the Buccaneers to win the MTN8.

Pirates face AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm). The Sea Robbers are the second most successful team in the top eight, having won 10 titles. Kaizer Chiefs are the most successful team in this competition with 15 trophies from when the tournament was still under the BP banner.  

Speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines of the Clinix Solomon Stix Morewa Soccer Challenge launch at SK Matseke Memorial Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, Moloi made it clear its a must for Pirates to lift the Wafa Wafa trophy to preserve their relatively impressive record in the competition. 

Its non-negotiable that Pirates must win the MTN8. The top eight trophy belongs to Pirates. History tells us that top eight is a Pirates trophy... the club won it in 1973,1983, 1993 and even when we won double treble the top eight was one of the trophies we won. So, the players must know that its important to preserve that rich top eight history, Moloi said.

Tebza, who also had a few spells as Pirates assistant in the past, threw his weight behind incumbent coach Jose Riveiro. Moloi wants to see the Spaniard given a chance, highlighting he must continue to build a team until the final year of his three-year deal, where he must win all the trophies.   

The man [Riveiro] signed a three-year contract, so lets not put him under pressure. Let him build this season and next season, then in his third season he must win all the trophies on offer. While hes still building, I think one trophy isnt bad at all,Tebza said.

The Stix Morewa Soccer Challenge returns after a two-year break due to Covid-19. The tournament starts on Saturday at Nike Football Training Centre in Pimville with the final set for November 27. 

Truter tipped to replace Tembo as coach

Brandon Truter has been tipped to take over at Sekhukhune United as new coach.
Sport
12 minutes ago

Makhaula aims to rewrite AmaZulu's football history

That Makhehlene Makhaula could become the first captain to lift a cup with AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) era is what inspires him to go ...
Sport
26 minutes ago

Pirates want to give fans something to smile about – Makaringe

Orlando Pirates intend to play for their fans when they clash with AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Sport
33 minutes ago

Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare believes current coach Jose Riveiro is building something special at the club and he should be given time.
Sport
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...