Orlando Pirates legend Teboho “Tebza” Moloi has explained why it’s important for the Buccaneers to win the MTN8.
Pirates face AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm). The Sea Robbers are the second most successful team in the top eight, having won 10 titles. Kaizer Chiefs are the most successful team in this competition with 15 trophies from when the tournament was still under the BP banner.
Speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines of the Clinix Solomon Stix Morewa Soccer Challenge launch at SK Matseke Memorial Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, Moloi made it clear it’s a must for Pirates to lift the Wafa Wafa trophy to preserve their relatively impressive record in the competition.
“It’s non-negotiable that Pirates must win the MTN8. The top eight trophy belongs to Pirates. History tells us that top eight is a Pirates trophy... the club won it in 1973,1983, 1993 and even when we won double treble the top eight was one of the trophies we won. So, the players must know that it’s important to preserve that rich top eight history,” Moloi said.
Tebza, who also had a few spells as Pirates assistant in the past, threw his weight behind incumbent coach Jose Riveiro. Moloi wants to see the Spaniard given a chance, highlighting he must continue to build a team until the final year of his three-year deal, where he must win all the trophies.
“The man [Riveiro] signed a three-year contract, so let’s not put him under pressure. Let him build this season and next season, then in his third season he must win all the trophies on offer. While he’s still building, I think one trophy isn’t bad at all,” Tebza said.
The Stix Morewa Soccer Challenge returns after a two-year break due to Covid-19. The tournament starts on Saturday at Nike Football Training Centre in Pimville with the final set for November 27.
Moloi tells Bucs final is a must win
Victory over Usuthu will preserve legacy, says Pirates legend
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates legend Teboho “Tebza” Moloi has explained why it’s important for the Buccaneers to win the MTN8.
Pirates face AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm). The Sea Robbers are the second most successful team in the top eight, having won 10 titles. Kaizer Chiefs are the most successful team in this competition with 15 trophies from when the tournament was still under the BP banner.
Speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines of the Clinix Solomon Stix Morewa Soccer Challenge launch at SK Matseke Memorial Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, Moloi made it clear it’s a must for Pirates to lift the Wafa Wafa trophy to preserve their relatively impressive record in the competition.
“It’s non-negotiable that Pirates must win the MTN8. The top eight trophy belongs to Pirates. History tells us that top eight is a Pirates trophy... the club won it in 1973,1983, 1993 and even when we won double treble the top eight was one of the trophies we won. So, the players must know that it’s important to preserve that rich top eight history,” Moloi said.
Tebza, who also had a few spells as Pirates assistant in the past, threw his weight behind incumbent coach Jose Riveiro. Moloi wants to see the Spaniard given a chance, highlighting he must continue to build a team until the final year of his three-year deal, where he must win all the trophies.
“The man [Riveiro] signed a three-year contract, so let’s not put him under pressure. Let him build this season and next season, then in his third season he must win all the trophies on offer. While he’s still building, I think one trophy isn’t bad at all,” Tebza said.
The Stix Morewa Soccer Challenge returns after a two-year break due to Covid-19. The tournament starts on Saturday at Nike Football Training Centre in Pimville with the final set for November 27.
Truter tipped to replace Tembo as coach
Makhaula aims to rewrite AmaZulu's football history
Pirates want to give fans something to smile about – Makaringe
Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos