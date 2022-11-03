That Makhehlene Makhaula could become the first captain to lift a cup with AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) era is what inspires him to go all out and win the MTN8 trophy.
Usuthu will face Orlando Pirates in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 6pm, looking for their first title since 1992.
The last and only time AmaZulu won a trophy was when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in the Coca-Cola Cup final at FNB Stadium in 1992.
And Makhaula wants to be the first captain in the PSL era to guide the club to glory on Saturday and rewrite history books. “It is a dream come true for me because it is my first final as a captain and it will be my first cup to lift,” Makhaula told the media.
“So, it is going to be nice to play this final because the last time I played in a cup final I came in as a sub and it was the Nedbank Cup [with Free State Stars] against Maritzburg.
“This final means a lot to me and everyone at the club. I will be happy if I become the first captain to lift the cup with AmaZulu [in the PSL era] and I will be in the history books of the club and I hope more cups will come under my leadership as captain.”
With Pirates coming into this final at the back of a 0-1 defeat to Chiefs in the Soweto derby last Saturday, the 32-year-old is a bit concerned as he feels Bucs will be desperate to make amends by winning this title.
“We can’t focus on them losing the derby. We are going to focus on us and all the things that we are going to do building up for this game,” he said.
“Remember, they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 and Sundowns came back and won two matches in a row and scored eight goals.
“So, we cannot underestimate them. They might come and surprise us. But I have my plan which I will share with the guys, key points that I saw on Saturday when they played against Chiefs that we can use to our advantage."
Makhaula aims to rewrite AmaZulu's football history
Skipper eyes first cup for Usuthu in 30 years
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
That Makhehlene Makhaula could become the first captain to lift a cup with AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) era is what inspires him to go all out and win the MTN8 trophy.
Usuthu will face Orlando Pirates in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 6pm, looking for their first title since 1992.
The last and only time AmaZulu won a trophy was when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in the Coca-Cola Cup final at FNB Stadium in 1992.
And Makhaula wants to be the first captain in the PSL era to guide the club to glory on Saturday and rewrite history books. “It is a dream come true for me because it is my first final as a captain and it will be my first cup to lift,” Makhaula told the media.
“So, it is going to be nice to play this final because the last time I played in a cup final I came in as a sub and it was the Nedbank Cup [with Free State Stars] against Maritzburg.
“This final means a lot to me and everyone at the club. I will be happy if I become the first captain to lift the cup with AmaZulu [in the PSL era] and I will be in the history books of the club and I hope more cups will come under my leadership as captain.”
With Pirates coming into this final at the back of a 0-1 defeat to Chiefs in the Soweto derby last Saturday, the 32-year-old is a bit concerned as he feels Bucs will be desperate to make amends by winning this title.
“We can’t focus on them losing the derby. We are going to focus on us and all the things that we are going to do building up for this game,” he said.
“Remember, they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 and Sundowns came back and won two matches in a row and scored eight goals.
“So, we cannot underestimate them. They might come and surprise us. But I have my plan which I will share with the guys, key points that I saw on Saturday when they played against Chiefs that we can use to our advantage."
Pirates want to give fans something to smile about – Makaringe
Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project
Fifa touts Maart’s derby strike for Chiefs against Pirates for Puskás prize
Chiefs’ Khune and Bimenyimana ruled out for beer cup Soweto derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos