Brandon Truter has been tipped to take over at Sekhukhune United as new coach.
Sekhukhune are without a coach after they parted ways with Kaitano Tembo on Tuesday following a string of poor results.
Sowetan has now been informed that Truter, who is currently unattached, is one of the favourites to replace Tembo. Truter parted ways with AmaZulu last month following a run of poor results and Sekhukhune feels he can turn things around at the club.
“They are indeed speaking to Truter and with the recent Fifa World Cup break, they are not in a hurry as there is still enough time,” an insider said. “They believe he can turn things around, especially since there is a two month break.”
Truter, however, denied that he was talking to Sekhukhune and said his manager Basia Michaels is handling everything about his future. “It is not true ... I’m not joining them,” Truter insisted when Sowetan asked him.
“Look, of course, there are vacancies in the Premier Soccer League but my manager is handling everything. There are vacancies in the DStv Premiership and also in the Motsepe Championship Foundation and she is trying to get the best deal for me.
“So I wouldn’t want to say I’m talking to this one or that one, like I said, there are vacancies available and my manager is busy with. I’m having a meeting tomorrow [today]. I haven’t spoken to her now.”
Other coaches who are also linked with a move to Sekhukhune are Ernst Middendorp and Fadlu Davids, who are also without a job.
Ba Bina Noko are second from the bottom in the DStv Premiership log table with only two wins from 12 matches, tied on 11 points with bottom side Maritzburg United, who also parted ways with their coach John Maduka on Tuesday.
Sekhukhune will resume their league matches with a home fixture against AmaZulu on December 31 at Peter Mokaba Stadium after the World Cup break.
Truter tipped to replace Tembo as coach
Middendorp, Davids also linked to Ba Bina Noko
Image: Darren Stewart
