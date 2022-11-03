×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Pirates want to give fans something to smile about – Makaringe

Makaringe says Riveiro prioritises good football

03 November 2022 - 08:49
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Fortune Makaringe of Orlando Pirates challenged by Kgaogelo Sekgota of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
Fortune Makaringe of Orlando Pirates challenged by Kgaogelo Sekgota of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates intend to play for their fans when they clash with AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Durbans Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

This was revealed by the clubs midfielder Fortune Makaringe, whos been mainly used as an impact player off the bench this season. Makaringe has only started three of the 10 matches hes been involved in across all competitions under coach Jose Riveiro this season.

It [the MTN8 final] is a very big game. We always play for such titles... we always play to win. We know its important for us to go out there and play for our fans and everyone that has been behind us. It is a really big opportunity for us to win a cup early in the season, Makaringe said.

Lifting the trophy will always be something that the Buccaneers faithful appreciates. We are hoping to give them something to smile about.

Despite being used sparingly, the former Maritzburg United star is satisfied, insisting he takes his bit-part role positively. Makaringe also disclosed the fundamentals of Riveiros philosophy include prioritising putting in good performances, hoping that will yield positive outcomes.

Not playing as much as I would like is something I have taken positively because its not just about me... its always about the team and wherever I can possibly contribute to the success of the team I am always willing to step up and make sure that I do my best. I may not be starting the games but I am still playing and I am grateful, Makaringe said.

The most important thing is to trust the process. The most important thing thats always emphasised in our teams is to focus on performances. The more we give consistent performances, the better the chances of us getting good results.

Makaringe also didnt hide that he admires the way AmaZulu players fight for each other. AmaZulu are a team that works well for one another. When I observed their game against Chiefs, I saw that they really fought very hard for one another, Makaringe said.

Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare believes current coach Jose Riveiro is building something special at the club and he should be given time.
Sport
16 hours ago

Fifa touts Maart’s derby strike for Chiefs against Pirates for Puskás prize

Even Fifa has acknowledged Yusuf Maart's wonder goal scored to settle Saturday's DStv Premiership Soweto derby 1-0 for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Chiefs’ Khune and Bimenyimana ruled out for beer cup Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune and leading goalscorer this season Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana have been ruled out of next week's Carling Black ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Downs women expect tougher Champions League this year

Monday's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bayelsa Queens in their Group B opener has convinced Mamelodi Sundowns' Chuene Morifi to think the CAF Women's ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...