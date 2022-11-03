Pirates want to give fans something to smile about – Makaringe

Orlando Pirates intend to play for their fans when they clash with AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
This was revealed by the club’s midfielder Fortune Makaringe, who’s been mainly used as an impact player off the bench this season. Makaringe has only started three of the 10 matches he’s been involved in across all competitions under coach Jose Riveiro this season.
“It [the MTN8 final] is a very big game. We always play for such titles... we always play to win. We know it’s important for us to go out there and play for our fans and everyone that has been behind us. It is a really big opportunity for us to win a cup early in the season,” Makaringe said.
“Lifting the trophy will always be something that the Buccaneers faithful appreciates. We are hoping to give them something to smile about.”
Despite being used sparingly, the former Maritzburg United star is satisfied, insisting he takes his bit-part role positively. Makaringe also disclosed the fundamentals of Riveiro’s philosophy include prioritising putting in good performances, hoping that will yield positive outcomes.
“Not playing as much as I would like is something I have taken positively because it’s not just about me... it’s always about the team and wherever I can possibly contribute to the success of the team I am always willing to step up and make sure that I do my best. I may not be starting the games but I am still playing and I am grateful,” Makaringe said.
“The most important thing is to trust the process. The most important thing that’s always emphasised in our teams is to focus on performances. The more we give consistent performances, the better the chances of us getting good results.”
Makaringe also didn’t hide that he admires the way AmaZulu players fight for each other. “AmaZulu are a team that works well for one another. When I observed their game against Chiefs, I saw that they really fought very hard for one another,” Makaringe said.
Pirates want to give fans something to smile about – Makaringe
Makaringe says Riveiro prioritises good football
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
