Chiefs’ Khune and Bimenyimana ruled out for beer cup Soweto derby
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune and leading goalscorer this season Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana have been ruled out of next week's Carling Black Label Cup Soweto derby due to injuries.
This was confirmed by Amakhosi, who are due to take on rivals Orlando Pirates in the second semifinal single day tournament at FNB Stadium on November 12.
The club said the two players have been withdrawn from the voting list after advice from Chiefs' medical team.
“Khune is being treated for a knee tendon injury, and Caleb for a groin strain,” Chiefs said in a statement.
The duo also missed this Saturday’s DStv Premiership derby when Amakhosi defeated Pirates 1-0 thanks to a long-range stunner by Yusuf Maart.
Chiefs said Khune led the Black Label Cup voting list — the public votes in the line-ups — across all four teams participating by a substantial margin, with almost 170,000 votes, followed by winger Keagan Dolly on 65,000.
Supporters who selected the duo to start the match will be “refunded” their votes by the organisers and will be allowed to recast their votes for players available for team selection.
The Chiefs and Pirates' semifinal is at 12pm. AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns kick off the four team tournament at 9.30am, with the final at 3.30pm.
The event is being staged at FNB Stadium.
