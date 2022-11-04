×

No excuses as Bucs look to annex Cup

Assistant coach Ncikazi says they've done proper research

04 November 2022 - 10:45
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mandla Ncikazi, assistant coach of Orlando Pirates and Romain Folz, head coach of AmaZulu FC with the trophy during the AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates joint press conference.
Image: Darren Stewart

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says they have ticked all the boxes to win the MTN8 title against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow. They don't want any surprises – like the one they got when Kaizer Chiefs beat them 1-0 in the Soweto derby last week after they were outsmarted tactically.

Ncikazi said they are ready for any approach Usuthu will throw at them. “It will be a different ball game and we are just prepared for any eventualities ... whether they play any kind of a game, we will be prepared for it,” Ncikazi told the media  in Durban yesterday.

“We can’t have excuses after the match that we expected a different approach. In a match like this, you just have to be prepared for whatever comes and we want to win, that’s what matters.”

The Buccaneers head into this game as favourites to lift the title, but Ncikazi feels it can go either way in the final and it is up to the players and how ready they are to win the match.

“It is a great encounter between two good teams. We are well-prepared, physically and mentally,” he said.

“It has been a long time without winning a trophy and it will be good to take this one. We have the will and ability to win and let’s see on Saturday what happens.”

The final is arguably the most significant game of the season for Pirates and nothing less than a victory will be accepted. And Ncikazi hopes they have done enough to win the title.

“Cup finals are just cup finals. How you played in the previous match has nothing to do with this one.

“What will happen in the match is how we prepared physiologically and whether the capacity in the field is good enough to win the match irrespective of the outcome in the derby, ” said Ncikiza.

The Buccaneers will have Miguel Timm back after he missed the match against Chiefs last week due to suspension.

