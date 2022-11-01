×

Hunt not happy with late draw in 'scrappy game'

Birds salvage a point at the death

01 November 2022 - 08:37
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thakasani Mbanjwa of Swallows FC saves the ball from Grant Margeman of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Swallows FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was left disappointed after his side conceded right at the death to draw 1-1 with Swallows in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Lindokuhle Mtshali scored in injury time to earn his side a point after Thulani Hlatshwayo had given Matsatsantsa a Pitori which looked like all three points.

But Hunt felt they didn’t manage the game well after scoring and allowed the Swallows back in the match. “When you play a team like Swallows and you score first, I think you can control the game a little bit better,” Hunt explained to the media after the match.

“We scored and we didn’t control [the game better] and in the end it became scrappy and we needed to stay a little bit compact and we could have seen the game through.

“I’m disappointed and it is like a victory for them but certainly for us, it is two points dropped. I think we should have had better control of the game.”

The results saw SuperSport move to third on the log table, seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

But Hunt expects ups and downs from everyone when they resume in December after the Fifa World Cup break.

“In a season you get ups and downs and we had a hell of a run. We won six in seven, which I don’t think many teams have done,” he said.

“Disappointed with a draw, but I mean even the other games we were in control but on this one there was not enough control in terms of how we build and how we play. I thought the game was very scrappy because of many stoppages.

“And we have not played in 12 or 13 days and you could see the rhythm was not there like we normally are. Now we start a new season and we will have the off-season and start a new one.”

Meanwhile, Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila praised his side's character after they came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Richards Bay at Milpark Stadium, also on Sunday.

“I’m happy with my boys because they fought as a team. I mean, coming from 2-0 down to 1-2 to 1-3 then we make it 3-3, only players who have character can do that,’ Mammila said.

“Now we are closing for the Fifa break and will take three weeks [off]. Then from there the boys will be recharged and we will come back stronger and try to improve on certain elements of the game.”

