Timm’s shoes too big to fill but Riveiro disagrees
Bucs coach found derby ‘quite boring’
As clear as it was that their midfield was ineffective, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro refused to attribute that to the absence of Miguel Timm when arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs outsmarted them to win 1-0 at FNB Stadium at the weekend.
Timm, who’s been a key cog in Pirates’ engine room this season, was suspended against Chiefs after accumulating a fourth yellow card during their match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals the previous weekend. Timm’s unavailability saw Bucs alter their usual approach of playing with three midfielders, opting to play with a second striker in Zakhele Lepasa instead.
Chiefs midfielders Njabulo Blom and goal scorer Yusuf Maart had a lot of freedom in the middle of the park, where Pirates had Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Goodman Mosele, who was replaced by Ben Motshwari after suffering an injury before the hour-mark.
‘It was quite boring to be honest’: Pirates coach Riveiro on Soweto derby
