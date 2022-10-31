Downs tight-lipped on camp outside SA

There have been mixed reviews from DStv Premiership clubs about the upcoming Fifa World Cup break, but for Mamelodi Sundowns, it is a blessing in disguise as it allows the team to go on a midseason camp to reinvent themselves.
The details around the camp are yet to be revealed as the club is tight-lipped about it. The team’s coach, Rhulani Mokwena, refused to talk about it during his post-match interview with SuperSport on Saturday after his side’s 3-0 win over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium.
It is said the camp will be outside the country after the Brazilians are done with their Black Label Cup commitments next weekend.
This camp is ideal for Mokwena. If it were a regular season, he would have to proceed with the measures that were put in place during the winter preseason but due to this special case season, he gets the chance of having a preseason as a sole coach.
In the upcoming camp, the team will need to add a few elements that will help them evolve the club’s traditional shoe shine and piano philosophy. Super teams that were overly dominated in their leagues like Manchester United, Barcelona, and Juventus failed to take forward their style of play and that eventually caught up with them as they are now a shadow of themselves.
Sundowns cannot afford to be comfortable. They must continue to evolve year after year and that will ensure that their dynasty in SA continues. This will ensure that they are always be a contender in the CAF Champions League.
Mokwena’s side secured a second win in succession when they beat Royal, with goals from Neo Maema, Cassius Mailula and Surprise Ralani. They will return to action on December 31 against Pirates at Loftus.
