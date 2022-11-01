Xoki positive his time will come at Pirates

Orlando Pirates centre-back Tapelo Xoki always knew that breaking into the Buccaneers XI was going to be difficult when he joined from AmaZulu in the off-season.
With coach Jose Riveiro preferring Nkosinathi Sibisi and Olisa Ndah as his central defensive pairing, Xoki has seen limited playing time. The lad from Khayelitsha in Cape Town has started only five of the eight league games he's been involved in this season. Pirates face AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Xoki expected to be used sparingly before arriving, insisting he's positive his time will come. The Sea Robbers defender also made it clear he puts the team first, supporting the players who are currently enjoying regular game time.
"I came to Pirates knowing that it's a place where competition for places in the XI is very stiff. I was aware that there'll be times where I won't play and there'll be times where I will be playing as well. It [limited game time] is a challenge that every player goes through. I am fortunate that I have got a fair share of my time, playing especially because there are some guys who haven't played at all. We are all positive and we all know we can't all play at the same time,'' Xoki told Sowetan.
"I won't think selfishly and say 'I need to be the main man' because it's a process. I am still learning the culture of the team as well. The guys supported me when I was playing and I am now doing the same. We laid a good foundation during the pre-season where we developed that brotherhood, so it's easy to support one another and put the team first. There are a lot of games to be played, so my chance is coming."
Xoki also vowed playing for a big team like Pirates won't go to his head and convince him to think he's a better person than others.
"I am a modest person by nature, coming from humble beginnings. Since I turned professional, I have never seen myself more important than the next person. Yes, now I get recognised more on the streets but that won't change my character. I am still the same Tapelo I was when I was at AmaZulu,'' Xoki noted.
Xoki positive his time will come at Pirates
'We all know we can't all play at the same time'
Image: Philip Maeta
Orlando Pirates centre-back Tapelo Xoki always knew that breaking into the Buccaneers XI was going to be difficult when he joined from AmaZulu in the off-season.
With coach Jose Riveiro preferring Nkosinathi Sibisi and Olisa Ndah as his central defensive pairing, Xoki has seen limited playing time. The lad from Khayelitsha in Cape Town has started only five of the eight league games he's been involved in this season. Pirates face AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Xoki expected to be used sparingly before arriving, insisting he's positive his time will come. The Sea Robbers defender also made it clear he puts the team first, supporting the players who are currently enjoying regular game time.
"I came to Pirates knowing that it's a place where competition for places in the XI is very stiff. I was aware that there'll be times where I won't play and there'll be times where I will be playing as well. It [limited game time] is a challenge that every player goes through. I am fortunate that I have got a fair share of my time, playing especially because there are some guys who haven't played at all. We are all positive and we all know we can't all play at the same time,'' Xoki told Sowetan.
"I won't think selfishly and say 'I need to be the main man' because it's a process. I am still learning the culture of the team as well. The guys supported me when I was playing and I am now doing the same. We laid a good foundation during the pre-season where we developed that brotherhood, so it's easy to support one another and put the team first. There are a lot of games to be played, so my chance is coming."
Xoki also vowed playing for a big team like Pirates won't go to his head and convince him to think he's a better person than others.
"I am a modest person by nature, coming from humble beginnings. Since I turned professional, I have never seen myself more important than the next person. Yes, now I get recognised more on the streets but that won't change my character. I am still the same Tapelo I was when I was at AmaZulu,'' Xoki noted.
Delighted Folz hopes to take momentum into Cup final
Swallows chair Mogashoa’s hilarious jab at SuperSport striker Grobler’s penalty miss
U23s lucky to get past Togo on away goals
Qatar-bound Gomes set to blow final whistle
Downs tight-lipped on camp outside SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos