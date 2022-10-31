The Safa head of referees also said they will have a media conference before Gomes and his trusted assistant, Zakhele Siwela, jet off to officiate at the World Cup in Qatar.
Card-flashing ref yet to confirm plans after World Cup
Qatar-bound Gomes set to blow final whistle
Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has confirmed that card-happy referee Victor Gomes is likely to retire after the Qatar Fifa World Cup, though the 39-year-old illustrious match official hasn’t yet said a word about his future.
Gomes officiated Saturday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at a buzzing FNB stadium, meaning if he retires after the World Cup, this derby would have been his swansong on the PSL scene.
He earned a reputation as an uncompromising yet petulant at times kind of a referee, brandishing cards and awarding penalties at an alarming rate.
“Everybody is saying that [Gomes is retiring after the World Cup, starting on November 20 to December 18] but he hasn’t mentioned it. The office hasn’t received any official confirmation from him as yet. He probably will retire but until I get something official I can’t confirm it as a sure thing,” Ebrahim told Sowetan yesterday.
Gomes savours second-biggest match, renewing rivalry with Mosimane
The Safa head of referees also said they will have a media conference before Gomes and his trusted assistant, Zakhele Siwela, jet off to officiate at the World Cup in Qatar.
The Johannesburg-born Gomes made his Premiership debut in 2008. He was voted PSL Referee of the Season in the 2012/13 and 2017/18 seasons. He has been a trusted international referee since 2011. In 2018, Gomes was hailed as a hero by Safa for allegedly rejecting a mouth-watering bribe, with reports at the time revealing he was offered a reported R300,000 to fix a CAF Confederation Cup match between Nigerian side Plateau United and Algerian side USM Alger.
Among big matches Gomes has officiated are last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Egypt and Senegal alongside the Champions League decider between Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca in May.
Did you know?
Gomes has officiated in more games (40) involving Sundowns than any other SA team.
In 322 matches he’s overseen in all competitions, Gomes flashed a whopping 51 red cards, awarding 110 penalties in the process.
