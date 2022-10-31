×

Soccer

Swallows chair Mogashoa’s hilarious jab at SuperSport striker Grobler’s penalty miss

By Marc Strydom - 31 October 2022 - 15:54
EISH! Bradley Grobler of Supersport United is bummed out after missing a penalty in the DStv Premiership match against Swallows FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on October 30 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Swallows chair David Mogashoa has hilariously trolled SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler for his penalty miss in the teams' 1-1 DStv Premiership draw on Sunday.

With the scores at 0-0, Grobler lost his footing taking the shot from the spot and landed on his rear as the ball ballooned metres wide of keeper Thakasani Mbanjwa's goalposts.

Mogashoa, whose lone figure appeared on screen a few times while watching the game from the open stand at Lucas Moripe Stadium, tweeted a video of Grobler's miss alongside a picture of a sangoma, suggesting the Birds' muti for the game had been strong.

He simply wrote “good night”.

Thulani Hlatshwayo put SuperSport ahead in the 53rd minute, with substitute Lindokuhle Mtshali equalising for the Birds in the 90th.

The result left third-placed SuperSport seven points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while 14th-placed Swallows kept their noses ahead of the relegation zone.

