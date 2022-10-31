In the other direction, tearaway striker Kokou Avotor — a speedster on the books of Togo’s ASKO de Kara whose running is reminiscent of a Togolese of yesteryear, former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor — was a lone threat in offence. Avotor caused havoc any time a long ball was knocked in his direction.
U23s lucky to get past Togo on away goals
SA to face Tunisia or Congo for place in Morocco finals
Image: Safa/Twitter
South Africa’s Under-23 team are one step away from reaching the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, but will have to improve on an unconvincing performance in yesterday's 0-0 second leg of their second round tie against Togo at Orlando Stadium to get there.
Coach David Notoane’s team, hastily put together and missing some key players who were not released by their clubs, progress to the third round of qualifying on away goals having drawn the first leg in Lomé 2-2 last Sunday.
SA will meet Tunisia or Congo in the third round, where the winners qualify for the finals to be held in Morocco in June next year. The top three finishers in the U-23 Nations Cup go to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Togo beat Mauritania 2-1 on aggregate in the first round, where South Africa had a bye.
SA were fortunate to go to the break with the score at 0-0, and with all their players still on the field. They enjoyed the greater territory and possession, though mostly Togo restricted SA to shots from range.
In the other direction, tearaway striker Kokou Avotor — a speedster on the books of Togo’s ASKO de Kara whose running is reminiscent of a Togolese of yesteryear, former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor — was a lone threat in offence. Avotor caused havoc any time a long ball was knocked in his direction.
He caused South Africa to have a let-off in the 11th minute. Getting between the centrebacks Avotor struck over the head of goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver, who had to make a save just outside his box and should have been sent off for a professional foul, but the match officials waved play-on.
In the 25th minute Avotor ran onto left-back Koffi Ayivi’s punt upfield and struck the left upright.
A minute into injury time SA had a third let-off as Rushwin Dortley had time to deal with another long-ball but opted for a pass inside to Vyver that was too weak, SA’s keeper clattering Avotor down as the officials again waved play-on.
Those excellent chances for Togo were punctuated by decent shots from range by South Africa — including by Aden McCarthy and Dan Ndhlovu. Those were comfortably dealt with by keeper Aklesso Kpemin.
From the break Notoane’s team tied Avotor up far better and cut out the service to the striker as South Africa stabilised and played in Togo’s half.
