Soccer

Ronaldo ejected from squad facing Chelsea

Schmeichel slams veteran striker for sulking

By Reuters - 21 October 2022 - 12:21
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: David Klein

Manchester - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for tomorrow's Premier League game at Chelsea, the club said in a statement yesterday.

Ronaldo, an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench again by manager Erik ten Hag.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea," United said.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

Meanwhile, former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he was disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during the club's 2-0 victory over Tottenham and says the Portuguese has become a distraction at Old Trafford.

"(Cristiano Ronaldo) leaving like that creates everything we don't want at the moment," Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He would have known that would be headlines. It's the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally I back him, I understand his situation. The issue here is he is such a big player, he is such a big presence. Is it a case of playing him or letting him leave? I don't know."

