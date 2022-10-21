Newly promoted Magesi have finally found their feet in Motsepe Foundation Championship, according to their coach Jacky Ledwaba.
Magesi holding their own in tough NFD season
Mentor says adjusting to second-tier was not easy
Image: Philip Maeta
Newly promoted Magesi have finally found their feet in Motsepe Foundation Championship, according to their coach Jacky Ledwaba.
The Motsepe Foundation, which sponsors the National First Division, SA's second-tier, is a gruelling league which needs nerves of steel.
Heading into their second campaign in the NFD, Magesi knew they were in for a tough time. After eight matches in the new season, Magesi are in 12th place with two wins, three draws and losses. Ledwaba shared the transition from the ABC Motsepe League (third-tier) to the Championship.
“To adjust to this division for these boys it was not easy, some of them are new to this league,” said Ledwaba.
“So far they are improving and acclimatising. They are getting it right. We won the first game, the second one we lost via lapse of concentration and the third one we got a hammering. We had a baptism of fire.
“After that game, we understood what this league wants. We addressed the issue (defence) and worked on it. After that, we have not been scored more than one goal. All the games we have played we have done well. It’s just the finishing and that’s the thing we are addressing,” he said.
Ledwaba picked up that his team had a problem with a lapse of concentration as they were conceding goals in the later stages of games.
“We have been working on concentration lapse because teams scored us in the last minutes. We told them to absorb the pressure and not panic. They need to remain calm. I also told them about mental toughness. If you’re tough mentally then you’ll never lapse,” Ledwaba said.
Next up for Magesi are Hungry Lions, whom they play on Saturday at the Old Peter Mokaba at 3.30pm. Ledwaba has a plan on how to get the three points from the table toppers.
“The objective is not to be scored, because we do have a goal in us. If we can make sure we shut the back door, we’ll get that one goal and get the maximum points. So this week we have been working more on finishing because our defence is watertight,” he said.
NFD fixtures (all times 3.30pm):
Today: Pretoria Caillies v Uthongathi, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, NB La Masia v Platinum City Rovers, Bidvest Stadium; Pretoria University v Black Leopards, Tuks Stadium.
Tomorrow: Magesi v Hungry Lions, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Sunday: Polokwane City v JDR Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
