Ntsundwana points to team unity for Bay’s success

Richards Bay midfielder Somila Ntsundwana has highlighted unity and camaraderie as the reasons for their excellent start in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership.
The Natal Rich Boyz are enjoying a great run and are tied with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on 22 points on the log table after 11 matches.
They maintained their excellent start to the season with a 1-0 victory over Cape Town City at King Zwelithini Stadium after a late own goal by Lyle Lakay.
“I think unity, because no one is bigger than anyone in the team. We’ve senior players who are grounded and I think the most important thing is when you ask or talk to them, they help us,” Ntsundwana explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“And we have a technical team that has an understanding of the players and with the camaraderie, it helps us because if we had individual players in the team things were not going to be the same.
“But we are united because of the time we spend together. So, I feel like it is helping us in the game because even if someone plays badly we encourage each other. That’s what we want.”
The 25-year-old added that they were also surprised with what they have achieved now as they never expected to be second on the table this season.
“I don’t want to lie, no one thought about this when the season started. The main focus was us to be safe,” he said.
“But now that we are playing well, teams are scared to play us and we are not scared because now they don’t come with that mentality that we are from the second-tier league, they come with respect.”
Commenting on their victory against the Citizens, the midfielder feels it was a deserved one and praised the never-say-die attitude.
“It was a balanced game because any team could have won it and I think the fair results would have been a draw. But knowing us with the fighting spirit and the mentality that we have, we tend to score late.
“We were also lucky that when we scored, it was towards the end of the game and that’s how we got the three points.”
