As expected South Africa's ultra-marathon sensation Steyn — running a Comrades just over a month before she competes in the Olympic Marathon in Paris on August 10 — ran strongly out front for most of the women's race, not far behind the men's leaders.
Phantane Athletic Club runner Steyn upped the pace after halfway. Before Drummond she was reportedly in 117th place overall; approaching Pietermaritzburg that had become 46th and the top 30 as she approached the finish.
With the record in sight, she sprinted into the finish at Scottsville.
For a long period past halfway Loveness Madziva was the chasing woman in second some way back. She was passed around Camperdown by Hollywood Athletic Club teammate Molinaro.
However as Pietermaritzburg neared, Olsen passed a battling Molinaro. Then Morozova came through to pass Olsen.
After the last up run in 2019 the 2020 Comrades was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2020 and 2021 races were down runs due to roadworks on the N3 outside Pietermaritzburg.
2024 Comrades Marathon women's leader board:
1. Gerda Steyn 05:49:46
2. Alexandra Morozova 06:05:12
3. Courtney Olsen 06:08:09
4. Carla Molinaro 06:12:01
5. Nobukhosi Tshuma 06:12:18
6. Antonina Isuhina 06:12:28
7. Caitriona Jennings 06:13:00
8. Jenet Mbhele 06:16:54
9. Dominika Stelmach 06:19:24
10. Yulia Ryzhankova 06:28:22
Unstoppable Gerda Steyn wins Comrades No 3 in record time
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Gerda Steyn won her third Comrades Marathon crown in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, smashing her own up run best time as she crossed the line in an unofficial 5hr 49min 46 sec.
The defending champion, who broke the down run best time last year, set the previous 5:58:53 up mark in 2019.
Russian runner Alexandra Morozova, the 2022 winner, after a conservative start made a charge to finish second in 6:05:12.
US runner Courtney Olsen came from deep in the field, and sixth place just past Umlaas Road, past Camperdown, to finish in third place in 6:08:09.
Carla Molinaro (06:12:01) just edged Nobukhosi Tshuma (06:12:18) in a tight race at the finish for fourth place.
After the last up run in 2019 the 2020 and 2021 Comrades were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2022 and 2023 races were down runs due to roadworks on the N3 outside Pietermaritzburg.
Just over 20,000 runners started the ultra-marathon in 2024.
