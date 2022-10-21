Khumalo urges AmaTuks women to put books first

University of Pretoria women’s team coach Maude Khumalo believes that education is the key to opening doors to a professional career for the players that are participating in the Sasol League National Championships.
Women’s football is not as financially rewarding as the men’s game, so during their playing days the ladies must prioritise education so they can have something to help them get a livelihood. With AmaTuks being a university side, education comes first before football.
“I usually emphasise it. Even when I was with the national team I would usually say that education comes first. Even these girls know that education must come first. If they don’t attend their classes we stop them from attending training,” said Khumalo.
“Education is very important because at the end of the day our national league is not professional, so they need something to fall back on. So, they balance education and football,” she said.
Khumalo said that education is a stepping stone for young women towards having a professional football career, citing how they can be able to secure scholarships abroad to kick-start their aspirations.
“A football career is very short, especially for women. We don’t have that luxury of going overseas. The doors are only opening up now. Through the varsity cup, players are scouted and they can take them abroad. So, that’s why I emphasise that education is the key to unlocking your professional side in football,” said the former Banyana Banyana international.
AmaTuks are chasing promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League. Should they achieve that feat, they will join the Tshwane University of Technology, the University of Johannesburg and the University of Western Cape as university teams in the league.
With the chance to play in Super League available, Khumalo has stated the team’s intention of reaching the final for an automatic promotion place.
“To be honest, our objective is to see ourselves in the final, so that’s why we don’t want to concede and we don’t take any opponent for granted. Each opponent we are playing we’ll take them seriously. We will stand our ground, remain humble because we know what is up for grabs here,” Khumalo said.
Today the AmaTuks ladies will take on Lindelani Ladies in the semifinals of the national champs at the Old Peter Mokaba at 3pm. At 11am, Copperbelt Ladies will face NWU Tawana in the other last four game.
- Tsotsi is in Polokwane as a guest of Sasol
Khumalo urges AmaTuks women to put books first
‘Education is the key to unlocking their professional side’
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
University of Pretoria women’s team coach Maude Khumalo believes that education is the key to opening doors to a professional career for the players that are participating in the Sasol League National Championships.
Women’s football is not as financially rewarding as the men’s game, so during their playing days the ladies must prioritise education so they can have something to help them get a livelihood. With AmaTuks being a university side, education comes first before football.
“I usually emphasise it. Even when I was with the national team I would usually say that education comes first. Even these girls know that education must come first. If they don’t attend their classes we stop them from attending training,” said Khumalo.
“Education is very important because at the end of the day our national league is not professional, so they need something to fall back on. So, they balance education and football,” she said.
Khumalo said that education is a stepping stone for young women towards having a professional football career, citing how they can be able to secure scholarships abroad to kick-start their aspirations.
“A football career is very short, especially for women. We don’t have that luxury of going overseas. The doors are only opening up now. Through the varsity cup, players are scouted and they can take them abroad. So, that’s why I emphasise that education is the key to unlocking your professional side in football,” said the former Banyana Banyana international.
AmaTuks are chasing promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League. Should they achieve that feat, they will join the Tshwane University of Technology, the University of Johannesburg and the University of Western Cape as university teams in the league.
With the chance to play in Super League available, Khumalo has stated the team’s intention of reaching the final for an automatic promotion place.
“To be honest, our objective is to see ourselves in the final, so that’s why we don’t want to concede and we don’t take any opponent for granted. Each opponent we are playing we’ll take them seriously. We will stand our ground, remain humble because we know what is up for grabs here,” Khumalo said.
Today the AmaTuks ladies will take on Lindelani Ladies in the semifinals of the national champs at the Old Peter Mokaba at 3pm. At 11am, Copperbelt Ladies will face NWU Tawana in the other last four game.
- Tsotsi is in Polokwane as a guest of Sasol
Magesi holding their own in tough NFD season
Zondo slams Royal for taking Swallows ‘lightly’
Ntsundwana points to team unity for Bay’s success
Gallants work 'undone by disallowed goal'
Chiefs no better than AmaZulu, says Folz
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos