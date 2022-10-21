Gallants work 'undone by disallowed goal'

Marumo Gallants head coach Dan Malesela could not hide his disappointment with match officials after their 0-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.
His sentiment follows the drama late in the game when Gallants had a goal disallowed for offside.
This didn’t go down well with Malesela as he felt the goal should have stood. The results saw Bahlabane Ba Ntwa drop to the bottom of the log with nine points from 10 matches.
“The football here at home has taught me to not focus on certain things because people have been speaking [about] the same thing and it doesn’t help,” Malesela lamented to members of the media after the game. “So, I’ve learned to focus on the things that I can control and those I can control are within the team. If they are not there, it is not going to help.
“I’ve learned to focus on what we need to do for the team so we can get better. Right now, my focus is on what is the solution for certain things that I saw and probably what the technical team would have seen.
“I’m not going to be worried about anything else because it doesn’t change anything. The score remains 1-0, it is official.”
Without elaborating more, Malesela said the match officials should have done better in the game as he feels there was more [in the officiating] that went against his side.
“There are logistical things about the game that have to be taken care of by everybody who is involved in a game,” he said.
“If we are involved in a match, we need to take care of that. If people are talking about the goal and all of these things, that’s nothing; there are a lot of things.
“It is not easy to handle this game. You don’t need people who are running out and understanding.”
After rejoining the club from Royal AM, the 57-year-old maintains he has made the right move to the club.
“I always think that I make the right decisions. Sometimes I’m proved wrong, but I am an optimistic person and I’m not negative when I approach things.
“But this one was better informed because when I look at the squad, I saw the majority of the players who were at the club last season are still here.
“I still maintain it is the right decision. I think the results will come and we will get ourselves out of this very soon.”
Gallants work 'undone by disallowed goal'
Coach stays positive after loss to Downs
