TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was left feeling hard done by by referee Thokozani Mkhize's decision that resulted in Kaizer Chiefs scoring the equaliser in their 2-2 league stalemate at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
Chiefs took the lead via Ashley du Preez early in the second half but Galaxy responded and managed two goals courtesy of Chiefs' former player Bernard Parker and Ivorian striker Junior Traore late in the first half. Keagan Dolly's brilliant free-kick levelled matters in the 81st minute. Galaxy's two goals ended their seven-game goal drought.
Ramovic feels match officials always get away with murder, highlighting the set-piece that resulted in Dolly's goal wasn't suppose to be given, labeling it a “gift”. Even so, the Rockets trainer admitted that Chiefs deserved to score as they created many opportunities towards the end of the game.
“If a coach makes a mistake he can lose his job and the same applies to players. Now my question is: What about these referees? I feel we should talk more about poor officiating because it's a consistent thing. Referees have to improve,'' Ramovic said.
"Referees' mistakes kill many teams. Now we have lost two points."
Ramovic reserved special praise for his goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, who produced a number of top-drawer saves to keep the scoreline level in the late stages of the game. “I don't have to talk too much about Melusi because his work speaks for itself on the field. As I have said before, he's one of the best keepers you can find,” Ramovic said.
Galaxy coach fumes over Chiefs' 'gift' goal
'Referees' mistakes kill many teams'
Image: Dirk Kotze/BackpagePix
