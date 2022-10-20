Pirates go into Sundowns encounter with tails up

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has a bone to pick with Polokwane. He’s determined to leave the city with a good result when Bucs take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday (3.30pm) in an MTN8 semifinal second leg encounter.
The last time Pirates visited the Peter Mokaba Stadium, they suffered a 0-2 defeat to Sekhukhune United and they ended the night with 10 men on the field after Thabiso Monyane received a red card. This weekend’s game against their traditional rivals presents a chance of exorcising the demons of Polokwane.
“In the last game in Polokwane, we finished with a bad taste. We need to confirm that we are doing things well now with good results,” said Riveiro about the game against the MTN8 defending champions.
“I want my team to be stable in difficult environments, we need to be consistent. We know what’s coming. After the win (2-0 over Golden Arrows on Tuesday), the mood is going to be so much better,” said the 47-year-old coach.
Pirates will be heading into the game with their tails up after the win over Arrows in the DStv Premiership fixture. The win came courtesy of a Monnapule Saleng brace.
The winger has enjoyed an extended period in the starting lineup, delivering solid performances. He has fitted in perfectly in Pirates' attacking system, even though it has not paid dividends in terms of goals; but the fluidity of the attacking unit and midfielders has been great to see.
Pirates' attacking system is not dependent on players but the structure, that’s why Riveiro has managed to cope without Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule; throwing in Saleng, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Kermit Erasmus, who are looking like the preferred front three.
“They are working very well, they are the ones who are in the starting lineup, you can imagine how exceptional they’re working. We have a lot of players with talent up front,” said Riveiro.
“When you have talent and the good structure we try to provide for them, it’s easy for them to find interactions and association to show the talent that they have. Everyone is doing a great contribution, hopefully, they can continue performing at this level,” he said.
Pirates go into Sundowns encounter with tails up
But Peter Mokaba evokes sad memories for Bucs
Image: Darren Stewart
