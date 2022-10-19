×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Coach Vilakazi bolsters confidence of Lindelani as they seek promotion

Team leads pack to win national championship in Polokwane

19 October 2022 - 08:59
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Lindelani Ladies and Royal Wizards FC match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on the 18 October 2022.
Lindelani Ladies and Royal Wizards FC match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on the 18 October 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Lindelani Ladies are one of the main candidates to win the 2022 Sasol League National Championship, and for them to have a chance of clinching the title their coach Nkosinathi Vilakazi is urging the team to put behind the difficult circumstances they come from.

Many of the girls who are camping in Polokwane, Limpopo, to take part in the national champs, come from underprivileged backgrounds. For them, playing soccer is an escape from their harsh reality and a chance to change their lives around.

The coaches play a huge role in their lives, offering a safe space and sense of purpose for the young women. Before they get to earn the the players trust, the coaches must get to know the human and understand their backgrounds, and in most instances they find that the players are faced with difficult life situations.

“Sasol has changed the lives of these girls, even though they have not changed completely,” said Vilakazi.

“Many of their backgrounds are not good, the majority don’t have parents, and for others the situation at home is not good.

“When you have a player on the ground, chances are their background is damaged, so first you have to find out about it and understand it before expecting them to deliver on the pitch,” he said.

Vilakazi and his charges also have to be strong and deal with football administrators disregarding them.

“The way things happened for us to be here, not satisfying. We’ll try as management to calm them down so they can remember they are in the tournament they have always wanted to be part of.”

Despite the odds they face, the Lindelani Ladies are determined to get promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League. They began their bid with a 6-0  win over Royal Wizards yesterday at the Old Peter Mokaba to go top of Group C.

“It’s every coach and player’s dream to win the championship and the cherry on top is to play in the Hollywoodbets Super League, which everyone wishes to play in. As a team we have prepared well, even though we did not well, we didn’t play the way we wanted to,” said Vilakazi.

- Athenkosi is in Polokwane as as guest of Sasol

Faded Galaxy aim for Chiefs’ scalp

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi hasn’t hidden that they are struggling with morale amid going seven-game without a win nor scoring.
Sport
5 hours ago

'Caleb injury no blow as he misses too many chances'

Kaizer Chiefs legend Shane McGregor doesn't see Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's injury as a blow for Amakhosi, favouring Keagan Dolly to be deployed as a ...
Sport
6 hours ago

SuperSport at top of PSL, Chippa fifth after crucial victories on Tuesday

SuperSport United climbed to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a deserved 2-0 over Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.
Sport
16 hours ago

Saleng's brace ends Pirates' winless run as they beat Arrows 2-0 in Durban

Monnapule Saleng ended Orlando Pirates’ three-match winless streak in the DStv Premiership when he scored a first-half brace to give his team a 2-0 ...
Sport
16 hours ago

‘Only God knows’ — Former Chiefs star Mandla Masango on his future

In one of the most bizarre interviews of recent times, former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mandla Masango failed to respond when asked ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12