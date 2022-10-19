Simple and predictable. That’s how Gavin Hunt masterminded the revival of SuperSport United from also-rans to the top of the DStv Premiership after a 2-0 win against Stellenbosch on Tuesday.
Hunt, who has flatly rejected the idea that United will be title contenders at the end of the season, said after the win that they have stuck to basics and it is working out for them.
“The best thing in football is to be predictable, but be good at being predictable,” said Hunt, who has in the past taken a swipe at modern football’s overused coaching clichés, among them rest defence, transition, half-spaces and critical phases.
“The best teams in the world play simple football and are predictable, we will try to perfect that. We don’t have the players to play integral football, but you can win many games of football.
The best thing in football is to be good at being predictable, says SuperSport's Hunt
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
SuperSport sail to top of the PSL
“So let’s win with what we have, let’s make it predictable and simplified, it is as simple as that.”
United may be overtaken at the top by Mamelodi Sundowns, Richards Bay or Kaizer Chiefs, who are in action against Marumo Gallants, TS Galaxy and Cape Town City respectively on Wednesday, but Hunt is taking it one game at a time.
“When games are so spread out, it makes it a bit easier, and our next game is only in 12 days. Hopefully we can get one or two players back from injury and then we go again.
“I have always said you need to change winning teams because it keeps hunger and everyone on the edge. The guys battled in this match against Stellenbosch. We had some good moments and some really poor moments, but we are happy with three points.”
United are one of the form teams in the league after successive wins against Royal AM, Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch, where they scored an impressive eight goals.
