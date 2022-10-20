Why iStore is the best place to upgrade to the new iPhone 14

Call it the Great Upgrade. Whether it comes along every year or every second year depending on your preferred contract, it’s an occasion worth celebrating. All the more so if you’re moving on up to a new iPhone.

The upgrade process is easier than ever at iStore. You can trade in and upgrade your Telkom iPhone contract annually at iStore — no need to wait two years. Choose a new iPhone every 12 months and pick a Telkom contract deal at iStore.

iStore continues to provide new contracts and upgrades on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom, no matter where you initially signed your iPhone contract. You can pop into any iStore across the country and upgrade on the spot or apply online.

To trade in an old iPhone, iStore has two options for you: visit your local iStore with your phone or trade in online from the comfort of your home. You can use your trade-in to reduce your monthly cellular contract payments, discount the purchase of a new iPhone, or to get cash back. You could get up to R20,000 cash back when trading in your old iPhone to upgrade your iPhone contract.

When you upgrade your iPhone at iStore, you’ll also get a range of free, value-added benefits. Valued at R1,999, the iCare Plus two-year extended warranty includes a screen replacement. Your iPhone upgrade also entitles you to a free six-month subscription to ReactPlus — an exclusive emergency-response app developed in conjunction with iStore. Thereafter, pay R39 a month.

So if you’ve got a Great Upgrade coming up, iStore is the place you need to visit.

For more information, visit istore.co.za

This article was paid for by iStore.