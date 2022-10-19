Sukazi calls on PSL clubs to take women's football seriously

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has lambasted DStv Premiership clubs for not being intentional about setting up women's teams.
There was hope that clubs in the PSL will accelerate the establishment of ladies' teams after CAF said that clubs without women’s teams will not be allowed to take part in continental competitions, however, there’s been little to no tangible progress.
Of the 16 teams in SA's top flight, only Galaxy, Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM have women's teams in their setup. Sukazi called for the others to all follow suit in having women's teams as he believes that will help the growth of women’s football.
“I think the time has come whereby as stakeholders in the game, especially clubs at the highest level, we have ladies' teams participating in the space, I see no reason why we shouldn’t. It will be good for the development of women’s football in the country,” said Sukazi speaking to the media at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“Women’s football is the future, I’m advocating for an instance where all the DStv Premiership teams are represented in the highest form of women’s football which is the Hollywoodbets Super League.
“I cannot see why we are continuing like this, I see no logic. I’m calling on everyone to come to participate in women’s football, why not? You talk all kinds of things in favour of women’s football but we’re paying lip service. We want to see the big clubs playing a part, they are key to the development of women’s football.
Sukazi also went on to reveal that he has never been to a PSL meeting where women’s football was on the agenda.
“I have never been to a PSL meeting where women’s football was discussed as a subject. It probably doesn’t mean that the league doesn’t want women’s football. I think as clubs we are dragging our feet.
“Clubs must fund women’s football, they must do what it takes; we can’t have a situation where people are shying away,” he said.
The Rockets ladies team is currently in Polokwane, Limpopo, taking part in the 2022 Sasol League National Championship where they are fighting for a place in the Super League. Yesterday, they began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Dangerous Heroes. In the day’s other result, the University of Pretoria defeated Sophakama three-nil.
Sukazi calls on PSL clubs to take women's football seriously
'We want to see them playing a part, they are key to development'
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
