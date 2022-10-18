Golden Arrows skipper and first-choice centre-back Thabani Zuke says they're not reading too much into Orlando Pirates' goal-scoring woes as the two sides meet in a league game at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Bar an own goal in their previous outing, a 1-all stalemate against AmaZulu at home last Friday, Pirates have not scored in their last four games. The 24-year-old Zuke has emphasised that as Arrows they're not obsessing about this, acknowledging the Buccaneers are still a dangerous side with quality forwards. Zuke singled out Kermit Erasmus as someone who could be difficult to handle.
"We have told ourselves that Pirates' recent failure to score isn't something we must rely on. We know that Pirates have struggled to score in their past few games but that doesn't mean they can't hurt us. Pirates are still dangerous because they have quality strikers like Erasmus who can use both feet to shoot, so we are not obsessed about their failure to score goals of late,'' Zuke told Sowetan yesterday.
Going into this game, Abafana Bes'thende are flying high as they have lost just once in their last eight outings with four draws and three wins. Zuke banks on their momentum to help them stun the inconsistent Sea Robbers.
"We have hardly lost a game in the past two months. The confidence we have is unbelievable and that's what you need when you come up against a big team like Pirates,'' Zuke noted.
Zuke also opened up about his last gasp scorcher, his maiden as a professional player, that handed Arrows a 1-all draw at home to Stellenbosch last Friday.
"It was a special goal for me because it's my first goal in the Premiership. What also made it special is that it was a last minute goal that drew us level. I was so happy that I contributed that way,'' said Zuke, who's the youngest skipper in the division this season.
Zuke wary of Erasmus as Arrows host Pirates
Abafana Bes'thende bank on momentum to stun inconsistent Bucs
Image: Darren Stewart
Golden Arrows skipper and first-choice centre-back Thabani Zuke says they're not reading too much into Orlando Pirates' goal-scoring woes as the two sides meet in a league game at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Bar an own goal in their previous outing, a 1-all stalemate against AmaZulu at home last Friday, Pirates have not scored in their last four games. The 24-year-old Zuke has emphasised that as Arrows they're not obsessing about this, acknowledging the Buccaneers are still a dangerous side with quality forwards. Zuke singled out Kermit Erasmus as someone who could be difficult to handle.
"We have told ourselves that Pirates' recent failure to score isn't something we must rely on. We know that Pirates have struggled to score in their past few games but that doesn't mean they can't hurt us. Pirates are still dangerous because they have quality strikers like Erasmus who can use both feet to shoot, so we are not obsessed about their failure to score goals of late,'' Zuke told Sowetan yesterday.
Going into this game, Abafana Bes'thende are flying high as they have lost just once in their last eight outings with four draws and three wins. Zuke banks on their momentum to help them stun the inconsistent Sea Robbers.
"We have hardly lost a game in the past two months. The confidence we have is unbelievable and that's what you need when you come up against a big team like Pirates,'' Zuke noted.
Zuke also opened up about his last gasp scorcher, his maiden as a professional player, that handed Arrows a 1-all draw at home to Stellenbosch last Friday.
"It was a special goal for me because it's my first goal in the Premiership. What also made it special is that it was a last minute goal that drew us level. I was so happy that I contributed that way,'' said Zuke, who's the youngest skipper in the division this season.
Chippa’s winning streak doesn’t scare Sekhukhune
Sundowns expect tough game against Gallants
Dlamini credits Richards Bay boss for their success
Khune could return after Chiefs’ slip up
Parker anticipates warm reception at Amakhosi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos