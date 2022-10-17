Our boys were just tired, says Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane suspects fatigue played a role in their 2-1 defeat to Chippa United.
Despite scoring first via Siyabonga Ngezana’s header in the 44th minute, Chiefs were punished by Chippa at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.
Siphelele Luthuli netted Chippa’s equaliser nine minutes into the second half before Edmilson Dove scored a late own goal to ensure the visitors bagged maximum points.
Chiefs headed into this fixture having played six days earlier, where they beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in Cape Town, while Chippa had last played on September 17 when they beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 in their backyard.
Zwane feels his players were a bit tired against a Chippa side who had 28 days of inactivity before meeting them in Durban. Chiefs host TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
“I think we started very sluggish...our first attempt at goal was only after 29 minutes. We didn’t look like a team that really wanted to capitalise and take the game to the opponent, playing at home. It could be because of the number of games that we played. We were a little bit heavy,” Zwane said.
The loss saw Chiefs miss an opportunity to celebrate their chairman Kaizer Motaung’s birthday in style. Motaung turned 78 yesterday and Zwane rued the fact that they couldn’t get a win to dedicate to the Amakhosi owner.
“I am more than disappointed that we couldn’t get a win as a present to the chairman. It could have been a very good present especially because this was our home game. It wasn’t meant to be...I hate to lose but maybe it happened for a reason. The chairman has been in the game for many, many years, so he knows sometimes things don’t go your way in football,” Zwane said.
Fixtures
Tuesday: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (5pm), Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (5pm); Arrows v Pirates, Princess Magogo (7.30pm);
Wednesday: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Moses Mabhida (5pm); Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB (7.30pm); Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Sundowns v Marumo, Loftus (7.30pm); Bay v CPT City, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Our boys were just tired, says Chiefs coach
Loss to Chippa denies chairman Motaung birthday present
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane suspects fatigue played a role in their 2-1 defeat to Chippa United.
Despite scoring first via Siyabonga Ngezana’s header in the 44th minute, Chiefs were punished by Chippa at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.
Siphelele Luthuli netted Chippa’s equaliser nine minutes into the second half before Edmilson Dove scored a late own goal to ensure the visitors bagged maximum points.
Chiefs headed into this fixture having played six days earlier, where they beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in Cape Town, while Chippa had last played on September 17 when they beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 in their backyard.
Zwane feels his players were a bit tired against a Chippa side who had 28 days of inactivity before meeting them in Durban. Chiefs host TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
“I think we started very sluggish...our first attempt at goal was only after 29 minutes. We didn’t look like a team that really wanted to capitalise and take the game to the opponent, playing at home. It could be because of the number of games that we played. We were a little bit heavy,” Zwane said.
The loss saw Chiefs miss an opportunity to celebrate their chairman Kaizer Motaung’s birthday in style. Motaung turned 78 yesterday and Zwane rued the fact that they couldn’t get a win to dedicate to the Amakhosi owner.
“I am more than disappointed that we couldn’t get a win as a present to the chairman. It could have been a very good present especially because this was our home game. It wasn’t meant to be...I hate to lose but maybe it happened for a reason. The chairman has been in the game for many, many years, so he knows sometimes things don’t go your way in football,” Zwane said.
Fixtures
Tuesday: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (5pm), Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (5pm); Arrows v Pirates, Princess Magogo (7.30pm);
Wednesday: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Moses Mabhida (5pm); Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB (7.30pm); Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Sundowns v Marumo, Loftus (7.30pm); Bay v CPT City, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos