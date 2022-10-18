Khune could return after Chiefs’ slip up

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune could return to the XI when they host TS Galaxy in a league tie at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Khune missed Chiefs’ 2-1 defeat to Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend, having suffered a groin injury in the first half against Stellenbosch away a fortnight ago. During a media open-day last Thursday to preview the Chippa game, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane disclosed Khune was close to returning.
“Khune won’t be available for the Chippa game but going forward I am hopeful that he will be there for us,” Zwane said before they travelled to Durban to host Chilli Boys.
Khune’s return could also be influenced by Brandon Peterson’s unconvincing display against Chippa. Zwane saw Peterson’s rather shaky display against Chippa as a mishap. Bruce Bvuma was on the bench against Chippa.
“There’re a lot of games that we are playing and you are also trying to give youngsters the opportunity but you have to be cautious as well as we need more of these experienced players. You might have seen we lost Itu [Khune] because of the number of games that we’re playing and it’s just unfortunate that Brandon started the game today and conceded two goals,” Zwane said.
Missing chances has been Chiefs’ main undoing since the start of the season. Zwane is of the view that their inability to take chances is just a phase that will pass, taking solace in the fact that they do create scoring opportunities.
“It [missing chances] is part of the game. Unfortunately there comes a time where there’s a dry spell... where you do everything and still don’t score. Our job as coaches is not to give up on these players,” Zwane noted.
“We are getting to the right areas at the right time and with all the quality we have we can score at any given time but it’s just a matter of taking those opportunities we create in every game.”
Fixtures
Today: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (5pm), Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (5pm); Arrows v Pirates, Princess Magogo (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Moses Mabhida (5pm); Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB (7.30pm); Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Sundowns v Marumo, Loftus (7.30pm); Bay v CPT City, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Khune could return after Chiefs’ slip up
Zwane optimistic despite missed chances
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune could return to the XI when they host TS Galaxy in a league tie at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Khune missed Chiefs’ 2-1 defeat to Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend, having suffered a groin injury in the first half against Stellenbosch away a fortnight ago. During a media open-day last Thursday to preview the Chippa game, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane disclosed Khune was close to returning.
“Khune won’t be available for the Chippa game but going forward I am hopeful that he will be there for us,” Zwane said before they travelled to Durban to host Chilli Boys.
Khune’s return could also be influenced by Brandon Peterson’s unconvincing display against Chippa. Zwane saw Peterson’s rather shaky display against Chippa as a mishap. Bruce Bvuma was on the bench against Chippa.
“There’re a lot of games that we are playing and you are also trying to give youngsters the opportunity but you have to be cautious as well as we need more of these experienced players. You might have seen we lost Itu [Khune] because of the number of games that we’re playing and it’s just unfortunate that Brandon started the game today and conceded two goals,” Zwane said.
Missing chances has been Chiefs’ main undoing since the start of the season. Zwane is of the view that their inability to take chances is just a phase that will pass, taking solace in the fact that they do create scoring opportunities.
“It [missing chances] is part of the game. Unfortunately there comes a time where there’s a dry spell... where you do everything and still don’t score. Our job as coaches is not to give up on these players,” Zwane noted.
“We are getting to the right areas at the right time and with all the quality we have we can score at any given time but it’s just a matter of taking those opportunities we create in every game.”
Fixtures
Today: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (5pm), Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (5pm); Arrows v Pirates, Princess Magogo (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Moses Mabhida (5pm); Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB (7.30pm); Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Sundowns v Marumo, Loftus (7.30pm); Bay v CPT City, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Parker anticipates warm reception at Amakhosi
‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2
Sundowns fringe players stake their claim
Our boys were just tired, says Chiefs coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos