Khune could return after Chiefs’ slip up

Zwane optimistic despite missed chances

18 October 2022 - 09:39
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune could return to the XI when they host TS Galaxy in a league tie at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Khune missed Chiefs 2-1 defeat to Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend, having suffered a groin injury in the first half against Stellenbosch away a fortnight ago. During a media open-day last Thursday to preview the Chippa game, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane disclosed Khune was close to returning.

Khune wont be available for the Chippa game but going forward I am hopeful that he will be there for us, Zwane said before they travelled to Durban to host Chilli Boys.

Khunes return could also be influenced by Brandon Petersons unconvincing display against Chippa. Zwane saw Petersons rather shaky display against Chippa as a mishap. Bruce Bvuma was on the bench against Chippa.

Therere a lot of games that we are playing and you are also trying to give youngsters the opportunity but you have to be cautious as well as we need more of these experienced players. You might have seen we lost Itu [Khune] because of the number of games that were playing and its just unfortunate that Brandon started the game today and conceded two goals, Zwane said.

Missing chances has been Chiefs main undoing since the start of the season. Zwane is of the view that their inability to take chances is just a phase that will pass, taking solace in the fact that they do create scoring opportunities.

It [missing chances] is  part of the game. Unfortunately there comes a time where theres a dry spell... where you do everything and still dont score. Our job as coaches is not to give up on these players, Zwane noted.

We are getting to the right areas at the right time and with all the quality we have we can score at any given time but its just a matter of taking those opportunities we create in every game.

Fixtures

Today: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (5pm), Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (5pm); Arrows v Pirates, Princess Magogo (7.30pm) 

Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Moses Mabhida (5pm); Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB (7.30pm); Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Sundowns v Marumo, Loftus (7.30pm); Bay v CPT City, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)

