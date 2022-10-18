Parker anticipates warm reception at Amakhosi

TS Galaxy stalwart Bernard Parker is nostalgic about returning to FNB Stadium to face his former side Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow (7.30pm). Parker joined Galaxy in August, having parted ways with Chiefs two months earlier.
“Die Hond” as Parker is affectionately known, achieved a cult status at Naturena, where he netted 61 goals to be the club’s all-time top-scorer in the PSL era. Parker joined Chiefs in July 2011 from Dutch side FC Twente.
“The feeling of facing Chiefs hasn’t sunk in yet. I am sure it will sink in when I put my foot down at FNB Stadium, but the feeling I am feeling now is a first time feeling and I don’t know how to describe it. I don’t know how I will be on match day. To play against my ex-team will be more of a feeling that will trigger emotions,” Parker told Galaxy’s media department.
Quizzed if he would celebrate should he net against Amakhosi, Parker sounded indecisive. Die Hond expects a warm welcome from his former side, highlighting his success at the club should be enough for him to be welcomed warmly as he returns in a Galaxy jersey.
“I don’t know [whether he would celebrate should he score]... we will see on the day. I hope I will receive a warm reception...a positive welcome back because of what I have done there. I have done a lot there in the last 11 years, so I am anticipating a good reception,” Parker said.
Meanwhile, Chiefs utility midfielder Njabulo Blom has opened up about his desire to score his first professional goal. The Chiefs man also reflected on the 2-1 defeat to Chippa United, saying the result upsets them and they are looking forward to making amends against Galaxy.
“I pray for that first goal. It [that elusive senior Chiefs goal] is something I look for in each and every game we play. We are not happy that we lost the Chippa game, especially because we were leading. We gave them easy goals. Now we are looking forward to making amends on Wednesday,” Blom said.
“There’s no small team in this league now. Every team is trying to be up there. So, we will go to the game against Galaxy and work hard without underestimating them.”
Parker anticipates warm reception at Amakhosi
Veteran striker uncertain if he’ll celebrate a goal against his ex-team
Image: Dirk Kotze
TS Galaxy stalwart Bernard Parker is nostalgic about returning to FNB Stadium to face his former side Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow (7.30pm). Parker joined Galaxy in August, having parted ways with Chiefs two months earlier.
“Die Hond” as Parker is affectionately known, achieved a cult status at Naturena, where he netted 61 goals to be the club’s all-time top-scorer in the PSL era. Parker joined Chiefs in July 2011 from Dutch side FC Twente.
“The feeling of facing Chiefs hasn’t sunk in yet. I am sure it will sink in when I put my foot down at FNB Stadium, but the feeling I am feeling now is a first time feeling and I don’t know how to describe it. I don’t know how I will be on match day. To play against my ex-team will be more of a feeling that will trigger emotions,” Parker told Galaxy’s media department.
Quizzed if he would celebrate should he net against Amakhosi, Parker sounded indecisive. Die Hond expects a warm welcome from his former side, highlighting his success at the club should be enough for him to be welcomed warmly as he returns in a Galaxy jersey.
“I don’t know [whether he would celebrate should he score]... we will see on the day. I hope I will receive a warm reception...a positive welcome back because of what I have done there. I have done a lot there in the last 11 years, so I am anticipating a good reception,” Parker said.
Meanwhile, Chiefs utility midfielder Njabulo Blom has opened up about his desire to score his first professional goal. The Chiefs man also reflected on the 2-1 defeat to Chippa United, saying the result upsets them and they are looking forward to making amends against Galaxy.
“I pray for that first goal. It [that elusive senior Chiefs goal] is something I look for in each and every game we play. We are not happy that we lost the Chippa game, especially because we were leading. We gave them easy goals. Now we are looking forward to making amends on Wednesday,” Blom said.
“There’s no small team in this league now. Every team is trying to be up there. So, we will go to the game against Galaxy and work hard without underestimating them.”
‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2
Sundowns fringe players stake their claim
Our boys were just tired, says Chiefs coach
Gallants advance to CAF Confed Cup playoff stage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos