×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Parker anticipates warm reception at Amakhosi

Veteran striker uncertain if he’ll celebrate a goal against his ex-team

18 October 2022 - 09:29
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bernard Parker of TS Galaxy will face his former team Kaizer Chiefs for the first time since his move at the end of last season, after 11 years at Naturena.
Bernard Parker of TS Galaxy will face his former team Kaizer Chiefs for the first time since his move at the end of last season, after 11 years at Naturena.
Image: Dirk Kotze

TS Galaxy stalwart Bernard Parker is nostalgic about returning to FNB Stadium to face his former side Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow (7.30pm). Parker joined Galaxy in August, having parted ways with Chiefs two months earlier.

Die Hond as Parker is affectionately known, achieved a cult status at Naturena, where he netted 61 goals to be the clubs all-time top-scorer in the PSL era. Parker joined Chiefs in July 2011 from Dutch side FC Twente.

The feeling of facing Chiefs hasnt sunk in yet. I am sure it will sink in when I put my foot down at FNB Stadium, but the feeling I am feeling now is a first time feeling and I dont know how to describe it. I dont know how I will be on match day. To play against my ex-team will be more of a feeling that will trigger emotions, Parker told Galaxys media department.

Quizzed if he would celebrate should he net against Amakhosi, Parker sounded indecisive. Die Hond expects a warm welcome from his former side, highlighting his success at the club should be enough for him to be welcomed warmly as he returns in a Galaxy jersey.

I dont know [whether he would celebrate should he score]... we will see on the day. I hope I will receive a warm reception...a positive welcome back because of what I have done there. I have done a lot there in the last 11 years, so I am anticipating a good reception, Parker said.

Meanwhile, Chiefs utility midfielder Njabulo Blom has opened up about his desire to score his first professional goal. The Chiefs man also reflected on the 2-1 defeat to Chippa United, saying the result upsets them and they are looking forward to making amends against Galaxy.

I pray for that first goal. It [that elusive senior Chiefs goal] is something I look for in each and every game we play. We are not happy that we lost the Chippa game, especially because we were leading. We gave them easy goals. Now we are looking forward to making amends on Wednesday, Blom said.

Theres no small team in this league now. Every team is trying to be up there. So, we will go to the game against Galaxy and work hard without underestimating them.

‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2

In a pressure environment where he has been tasked with restoring a big club to the top flight in a new environment in the Middle East, Pitso ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Sundowns fringe players stake their claim

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is happy to see fringe players raise their hands for selection in future matches. Sundowns gave ...
Sport
1 day ago

Our boys were just tired, says Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane suspects fatigue played a role in their 2-1 defeat to Chippa United.
Sport
1 day ago

Gallants advance to CAF Confed Cup playoff stage

Despite advancing to the playoff stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Elgeco Plus 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Marumo ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12