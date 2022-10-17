×

Soccer

Gallants advance to CAF Confed Cup playoff stage

Draw also sees Royal AM move to next round

17 October 2022 - 11:29
Neville Khoza Journalist
Nantenaina Elysee Tony of Elgeco Plus and Sibusiso Sibeko of Marumo Gallants during the CAF Confederation Cup, 2nd preliminary round - leg 2 match between Marumo Gallants FC and Elgeco Plus at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Despite advancing to the playoff stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Elgeco Plus 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Marumo Gallants assistant coach Raymond Mdaka was not pleased with his side’s commitment.

Gallants advanced after winning 4-1 on aggregate, but Mdaka said his players were complacent in the second leg at home as they thought the game was finished.

Lehlohonolo Nonyane scored the only goal but Mdaka wanted his side to score more.

“The performance at home was not very good. We realised that they could not give us problems that much but for us to call it a good game it means we should have scored,” Mdaka told the club’s media department.

Bahlabani ba Ntwa will now shift their focus to the DStv Premiership match where they face Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Wednesday at 7.30pm as they wait to see who they will face in the next round.

Said Mdaka: “We must always score and once we start scoring even when you go into the next game then you can do it.

“Now we have to prepare for the league and whatever team we will meet in the next round then we will always do the same,” he added.

Elsewhere, Royal AM are also through to the next round of the competition after a 1-1 draw with Zesco United away also on Saturday.

After a goalless draw at home last weekend, Royal knew a draw would see them through.

Collins Sikombe had given Zesco a lead in the first half, but Ruzaigh Gamaldien found the equaliser before the hour mark to send them through on away goals.

Cape Town City were eliminated after losing 1-0 and 4-0 on aggregate to Angola’s Petro de Luanda in the Champions League.

The Citizens needed to overturn a 0-3 result but went down 0-1.

