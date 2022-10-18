Sundowns expect tough game against Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Thapelo Morena expects a tough match from Marumo Gallants when they host them at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (7.30pm).
Both teams will be coming into this fixture on the back of victories in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.
Sundowns qualified for the group stages after they thumped La Passe of Seychelles 15-1 on aggregate, while Gallants advanced to the playoff round after beating Elgeco Plus of Madagascar 4-1.
With Dan Malesela having returned to Gallants as head coach, Morena said this makes the club even more difficult to play against, as he knows how to plan against big teams.
“It’s always good playing against Marumo, especially now that coach Dan went back there and with their style of football, it will be very challenging,” Morena told the club media department yesterday.
“But we know that we have to lift up our socks and put our minds in the game and take the game as it is. When they come to us, we have to fight back and deliver what we have to.
“We will be doing the video analysis and we will know how to approach the game.”
In six previous meetings, Gallants have failed to beat Sundowns with three defeats and three draws across all competitions.
They will be desperate to register their first victory against the table-topping Brazilians.
Despite not being in league action for a month, Sundowns, who have two games in hand, are tied with Richards Bay at the top of the standings on 19 points.
Their crosstown rivals SuperSport United could overtake them should they beat Stellenbosch today at 5pm at Danie Craven Stadium.
Morena said the victory against La Passe has helped them to keep their rhythm with also a tough match against Orlando Pirates coming on Saturday.
“We needed that win to keep us motivated, knowing that we have tough games coming up so we needed to win to keep us motivated,” he said.
“Now we are preparing the way we normally prepare for every game and we gave our best coming from the day off we were given and everyone was giving his best at training to be selected for the match.”
Sundowns expect tough game against Gallants
Coach Dan knows to plan for big matches, says Morena
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Thapelo Morena expects a tough match from Marumo Gallants when they host them at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (7.30pm).
Both teams will be coming into this fixture on the back of victories in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.
Sundowns qualified for the group stages after they thumped La Passe of Seychelles 15-1 on aggregate, while Gallants advanced to the playoff round after beating Elgeco Plus of Madagascar 4-1.
With Dan Malesela having returned to Gallants as head coach, Morena said this makes the club even more difficult to play against, as he knows how to plan against big teams.
“It’s always good playing against Marumo, especially now that coach Dan went back there and with their style of football, it will be very challenging,” Morena told the club media department yesterday.
“But we know that we have to lift up our socks and put our minds in the game and take the game as it is. When they come to us, we have to fight back and deliver what we have to.
“We will be doing the video analysis and we will know how to approach the game.”
In six previous meetings, Gallants have failed to beat Sundowns with three defeats and three draws across all competitions.
They will be desperate to register their first victory against the table-topping Brazilians.
Despite not being in league action for a month, Sundowns, who have two games in hand, are tied with Richards Bay at the top of the standings on 19 points.
Their crosstown rivals SuperSport United could overtake them should they beat Stellenbosch today at 5pm at Danie Craven Stadium.
Morena said the victory against La Passe has helped them to keep their rhythm with also a tough match against Orlando Pirates coming on Saturday.
“We needed that win to keep us motivated, knowing that we have tough games coming up so we needed to win to keep us motivated,” he said.
“Now we are preparing the way we normally prepare for every game and we gave our best coming from the day off we were given and everyone was giving his best at training to be selected for the match.”
Dlamini credits Richards Bay boss for their success
Khune could return after Chiefs’ slip up
Parker anticipates warm reception at Amakhosi
‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos