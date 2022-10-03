Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was left disappointed at how his side failed to have a shot on target during their goalless draw with Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The draw means the return leg later this month at Peter Mokaba Stadium will likely put Sundowns under pressure as they will need to ensure the Buccaneers don’t find an away goal.
The Brazilians had nine shots at goal, but none was on target as they didn’t trouble Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori in goal.
Mngqithi admitted that it’s unlike Sundowns not to have a shot on goal in the entire game and he hopes they do better in the second leg.
“It’s very rare, I don’t want to lie, that’s why I’m saying this was a game of small margin. If you look at the first chance by Ronwen Williams to Peter Shalulile, it was a clear chance to take a shot and score.
“And the same thing happened to Khuliso Mudau two moments on the opposite side with no one next to him but ballooned both crosses over the bar. It’s a very rare scenario for us not to have shots on target when we have created so many moments that should have resulted in a goal,” Mngqithi said after the match.
Mngqithi takes draw on chin, lives to fight another day as Downs host Bucs in Limpopo
Brazilians had nine shots at goal but failed to capitalise on possession
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Pirates and Sundowns share spoils in exciting MTN8 semifinal first leg
He said they knew the match would have few scoring opportunities and needed to use the chances they had, but that their decision in the final third was the difference.
“It was a very interesting game for the spectators. The unfortunate part is that it didn’t give any goals, but tactically I think it was a game of very small margins. And those marginal games could have played in our favour had we used them. It’s unfortunate not to have had shots on target when we had those two big moments in the first half with Mudau on the opposite side.
“But one must give credit to Pirates. I think they also played very well. They were very smart in their approach. In possession, they will allow us to come into their half and they are very strong in transition. They did that very well and from build-ups, they wanted to upset us a lot with a high press.
“From time to time we will come out, but I think it was a little smart of them whenever they feel they are not as balanced as they should make sure that they catch us on the counter.”
