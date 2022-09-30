Sundowns gird up loins for reinforced Pirates

Manqoba Mngqithi feels the quality of his Mamelodi Sundowns side will again be the difference between them and Orlando Pirates when they meet in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.
Mngqithi admitted that the Buccaneers have improved under coach Jose Riveiro this season from a side they humiliated five times in a row in the past.
While the Soweto giants will be desperate to end that dominance, Mngqithi believes that should his side bring their A game and match the hunger, they will prevail again.
“We are not going there to sit back and watch them play in front of us; that one I can guarantee you. It’s not what we are intending to do,” Mngqithi told the media yesterday.
“We are not going to Orlando to try and come back with a draw and hope to win the second leg. We are too experienced in that space of two matches. We know what is most likely to happen.
“So we will give it our best shot and if we bring our A game and we match the hunger, I think our quality will prevail in the end.”
Following the late arrival of Kermit Erasmus and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo last week, the 51-year-old is not expecting much of a change in the Pirates' approach from what they have prepared for.
“I don’t think there is much that will change from Pirates in terms of the shape. It will just depend on how they want to approach; whether they decide to play with two strikers and one ten,” he said.
“If they bring in Kermit – but I don’t think they might go that route because it might open their midfield. Maybe they will go with the route of two tens and Ndlondlo fits very well into that space.
“If they choose a [Zakhele] Lepasa or Kermit, it will have a different dimension in their ability to press from the top.
“The ability to put much intensity into our build-ups and whichever way they choose I think the team is capable and ready to deal with that.
“To be honest there is a lot of positive work that has been done at Pirates. You can never take that for granted. But the statistics are saying they are still a transitional team.”
Sundowns gird up loins for reinforced Pirates
We are bringing our A game, says Mngqithi
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Manqoba Mngqithi feels the quality of his Mamelodi Sundowns side will again be the difference between them and Orlando Pirates when they meet in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.
Mngqithi admitted that the Buccaneers have improved under coach Jose Riveiro this season from a side they humiliated five times in a row in the past.
While the Soweto giants will be desperate to end that dominance, Mngqithi believes that should his side bring their A game and match the hunger, they will prevail again.
“We are not going there to sit back and watch them play in front of us; that one I can guarantee you. It’s not what we are intending to do,” Mngqithi told the media yesterday.
“We are not going to Orlando to try and come back with a draw and hope to win the second leg. We are too experienced in that space of two matches. We know what is most likely to happen.
“So we will give it our best shot and if we bring our A game and we match the hunger, I think our quality will prevail in the end.”
Following the late arrival of Kermit Erasmus and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo last week, the 51-year-old is not expecting much of a change in the Pirates' approach from what they have prepared for.
“I don’t think there is much that will change from Pirates in terms of the shape. It will just depend on how they want to approach; whether they decide to play with two strikers and one ten,” he said.
“If they bring in Kermit – but I don’t think they might go that route because it might open their midfield. Maybe they will go with the route of two tens and Ndlondlo fits very well into that space.
“If they choose a [Zakhele] Lepasa or Kermit, it will have a different dimension in their ability to press from the top.
“The ability to put much intensity into our build-ups and whichever way they choose I think the team is capable and ready to deal with that.
“To be honest there is a lot of positive work that has been done at Pirates. You can never take that for granted. But the statistics are saying they are still a transitional team.”
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis wields axe as four seniors are dropped
Sundowns’ Mngqithi says Bafana boss Broos can criticise PSL if he’s winning
Makhanya’s mandate is to unearth Bucs gems like him
Broos shuts door on Bafana non-performers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos